Tour tech: Cadel Evans's yellow BMC

Cadel Evans is wearing the yellow jersey on today's stage to Saint-Jean-de-Maurienne and BMC has built a special yellow frame. Easton has a supplied a yellow stem and rims, and Bell has supplied a yellow helmet.
The yellow BMC frame is one of the first models of the new Impec model. Evans has this yellow version and another in red on the BMC team car as his first spare bike. BMC have built a new factory in Switzerland to create the new bike and proudly claim the frame is 100% made in Switzerland.
The bike is exactly the same measurements as the other BMC bikes used by Evans and has been equipped with exactly the same Campagnolo super Record 11 components, Easton bars, stems and wheels and a Selle Italia saddle.
