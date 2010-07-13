Tour tech: Cadel Evans's yellow BMC

Image 1 of 22 The complete bike used by Cadel Evans (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 2 of 22 Cadel Evan's special yellow BMC Impec bike (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 3 of 22 Cadel Evan's special yellow BMC Impec bike (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 4 of 22 The chunky head lugs (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 5 of 22 Three words: excitement, research, team (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 6 of 22 The rear drop outs of the BMC Impec (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 7 of 22 Cadel Evans (BMC) (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 8 of 22 Cadel in the yellow jersey (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 9 of 22 Cadel Evans (BMC) speaks to the media before the stage (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 10 of 22 A special day and a special photograph for BMC (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 11 of 22 Evans is using the same Easton wheels but with yellow logo (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 12 of 22 Yellow pedals on the csrbon cranks (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 13 of 22 Look at the extra piece external skeleton (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 14 of 22 The Easton stem is yellow too (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 15 of 22 It is a yellow bike with a touch of the rainbow (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 16 of 22 USA and Swiss flags ends the bar tape (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 17 of 22 The yellow bottom bracket area (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 18 of 22 Campagnolo Super Record 11 for Evans (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 19 of 22 The complicated but very solid seat stay area (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 20 of 22 Cadel Evans (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 21 of 22 It says it on the head tube: BMC (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 22 of 22 Cadel Evans in yellow and on his yellow bike (Image credit: Stephen Farrand)

Cadel Evans is wearing the yellow jersey on today's stage to Saint-Jean-de-Maurienne and BMC has built a special yellow frame. Easton has a supplied a yellow stem and rims, and Bell has supplied a yellow helmet.

The yellow BMC frame is one of the first models of the new Impec model. Evans has this yellow version and another in red on the BMC team car as his first spare bike. BMC have built a new factory in Switzerland to create the new bike and proudly claim the frame is 100% made in Switzerland.

The bike is exactly the same measurements as the other BMC bikes used by Evans and has been equipped with exactly the same Campagnolo super Record 11 components, Easton bars, stems and wheels and a Selle Italia saddle.

