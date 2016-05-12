Tour of Utah confirms teams for 2016 race

Image 1 of 5 The peloton passes through the wide-open Utah countryside. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 2 of 5 Armindo Fonseca models the 2016 Fortuneo-Vital Concept kit (Image credit: James Startt) Image 3 of 5 Richard Handley of One Pro Cycling and Great Britain puts on the King of the Mountains jersey after the second stage of the 2016 Tour de Yorkshire Image 4 of 5 The Nippo - Vini Fantini team (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 5 The Silber team celebrate winning the overall (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

Having previously announced 12 teams for the 2016 Tour of Utah, race organisers have revealed four further teams will take to the start line in Zion on August 1. The four teams added to the start list represent four different nations, none are from the US, with three from the Pro-Continental ranks and one from the Continental ranks.

Fortuneo-Vital Concept, Nippo-Vini Fantini and ONE Pro Cycling all make their 2016 American racing debuts at the Tour of Utah, raising the number of Pro-Continental teams from two to five as Novo Nordisk and UnitedHealthcare had previously been announced. Canadian Continental team Silber Pro Cycling are the final squad added to the list after several impressive results at the Tour of Redlands and Tour of the Gila.

"We have an incredible international field for this year’s Tour of Utah. Six of the 16 teams are making their first appearances in Utah. We are excited to have them race on the challenging courses throughout our beautiful state for seven days in August," said Jenn Andrs, the race's executive director.

With its inclusion into the race, ONE Pro Cycling's first season in the Pro-Continental ranks sees the British based squad continue its international racing schedule that has included races in Australia, Asia and across Europe. Damiano Cunego is likely to lead the Nippo-Vini Fantini squad, who are currently racing the Giro d'Italia, while Fortuneo-Vital Concept head to Utah one week after finishing the Tour de France with its squad unlikely to feature riders from French grand tour.

Fresh from second place at the Tour of Gila, Silber's Alex Cataford expressed his delight with invitation for his Canadian team.

"We're really excited to be invited to the Tour of Utah. Our team has grown so much over the last two years and we just capped off an amazing spring. We're looking forward to showing more of our potential at one of the hardest races in North America," said Cataford.

WorldTour teams BMC Racing Team, IAM Cycling, Trek-Segafredo and team of 2015 winner, Joe Dombrowski, Cannondale lead the team line up although second and third tier teams are sure to leave their mark on the race.

The Tour of Utah gets underway with km stage from Zion Canyon Village to Cedar City on August and concludes with a circuit race in Park City on August 7. Marketed as "America's toughest stage race", the 2.HC event is one of the premier events on the UCI American Tour alongside the Tour of California which starts next week.

2016 Tour of Utah teams

UCI WorldTour Teams

BMC Racing Team (USA)

Cannondale Pro Cycling Team (USA)

IAM Cycling (Switzerland)

Trek-Segafredo (USA)

UCI Professional Continental Teams

Fortuneo-Vital Concept (France)

Nippo-Vini Fantini (Italy

ONE Pro Cycling (Great Britain)

Team Novo Nordisk (USA)

UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team (USA)

UCI Continental Teams

Axeon Hagens Berman Cycling Team (USA)

Holowesko l Citadel Racing Team p/b Hincapie Sportswear (USA)

Team Jamis (USA)

Jelly Belly Cycling p/b Maxxis (USA)

Lupus Racing Team (USA)

Rally Cycling (USA)

Silber Pro Cycling (Canada)