Tour of Oman sticks to the script in 2018

Image 1 of 5 The Tour of Oman classification winners on the podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 5 Ben Hermans wins the Tour of Oman 2017 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 5 The Tour of Oman peloton (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 5 Getting the best view over Oman on the second day (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 5 The peloton rolling through the Oman landscape (Image credit: ©Muscat Municipality/Paumer/Kåre Dehlie Thorstad)

The 2018 Tour of Oman will culminate with the Green Mountain summit stage finish for the eighth straight year. The ascent has been the defining feature of the event since its second year when Robert Gesink claimed the stage and overall victory.

Since then, Green Mountain has been the launchpad for early-season victories from Chris Froome, Vincenzo Nibali, and most recently Ben Hermans.

Before the riders reach the queen stage, they will traverse four flatter routes, beginning on stage 1 from Nizwa - which last hosted the race in 2010, to the Sultan Qaboos University, a route 162.5km in length. The school hosts the next day's start for a 167.5km stage to Al Bustan, which precedes the longest stage - 179.5km to the Wadi Dayqah Dam. The stage, which finishes on a short, sharp ascent kicking up to a 10 per cent grade will be the first chance for the overall favourites to shine.

Stage 5 is short but sweet, with three trips up the climb on Al-Jabal Street an Ardennes Classics-like climb of 3.4km at 8.8 per cent before the finish. Alexander Kristoff won this stage last year.

The Green Mountain stage begins in Sama'il, as in 2017, with the main difficulty the final 5.7km climb at a gradient of 10.5 per cent. The final stage is one for the sprinters, at 135.5km from Al-Mouj Muscat to the Matrah Corniche.

2018 Tour of Oman route:

Stage 1: Tuesday, February 13th: Nizwa - Sultan Qaboos University, 162.5km

Stage 2: Wednesday, February 14th: Sultan Qaboos University - Al Bustan, 167.5km

Stage 3: Thursday, February 15th: German University of Technology - Wadi Dayqah Dam, 179.5km

Stage 4: Friday, February 16th: Yiti (Al Sifah) - Ministry of Tourism, 117.5km

Stage 5: Saturday, February 17th: Sama’il - Jabal Al Akhdhar (Green Mountain), 152km

Stage 6: Sunday, February 18th: Al Mouj Muscat - Matrah Corniche, 135.5km

Listen below, and for more of our podcasts, click here.