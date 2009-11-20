Tour of Oman moves forward for February
Organisation to announce route in January
The Tour of Oman, a new race scheduled to take place two days after the end of the Tour of Qatar, will be held from February 14 to 19. The Amaury Sport Organisation, which also runs the Tour de France, will announce the route in Paris in January.
The AFP reported Friday that Eddy Merckx, also the promoter of the Tour of Qatar, has inked an agreement with the municipality of Musqat the capital of the Sultanate of Oman to host the race.
Oman is located on the southeastern corner of the Arabian peninsula, bordering the Arabian Sea and the Gulf of Oman. While the Tour of Qatar is flat and windy, the terrain in Oman will provide more climbing thanks to the proximity of the Al Hajar mountains to the coastal town of Musqat.
Team BMC has already committed to the 2.1-ranked race, as have ProTour outfit Milram.
