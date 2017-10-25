Tour of Guangxi: Mountains jersey Oss' farewell present to BMC

Image 1 of 5 Daniel Oss in the mountains classification jersey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 5 Daniel Oss does a Paul Gascoigne 'dentist's chair' on Silvan Dillier on the Tour of Guangxi podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 5 The Tour of Guangxi peloton (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 5 Daniel Oss and Wang Meiyin shake hands after a spell in the breakaway (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 5 Manuel Quinziato tries to give Daniel Oss a haircut after BMC win the Worlds team time trial (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

After four seasons, Daniel Oss' time with the BMC Racing Team came to a close Tuesday at the Tour of Guangxi and concluded with two visits to the final podium. Courtesy of his presence in the breakaways, Oss won the king of the mountains jersey and also celebrated success with BMC winning the team classification.

Silvan Dillier and Ben Hermans also concluded their time with BMC alongside Oss in China. Oss heads to Bora-Hansgrohe next year, while Dillier moves to AG2R La Mondiale and Hermans to Israel Cycling Academy, so it was a fitting farewell for the team to claim the classification, KOM jersey and also celebrate Nicolas Roche's third place overall.

"It is a nice present. This was my last race with BMC and I enjoyed it every moment. I have to say thanks for all these years and I have good memories," Oss told Cyclingnews following the podium celebrations.

Oss joined BMC in 2013 from the Liquigas team and quickly became a staple of its team time trial and Classics squads. During his time with the American team, Oss helped BMC to two TTT World Championship titles and stage wins in the Tour de France and Vuelta a España in the same discipline.

"For sure the World Championship team time trial wins. That is the best," Oss said of his fondest memories with BMC.

In the spring of 2017, and at Paris-Roubaix in particular, Oss was crucial in Greg Van Avermaet's Classics campaign. While the 30-year-old has top-10 results at Milan-San Remo, Gent–Wevelgem and E3 Harelbeke, his time in BMC has largely been in assistance of others.





Having enjoyed his time in China, wrapping up his longest season since 2012, Oss is now ready for a break before recharging and preparing for his first season for Bora-Hansgrohe, where he will be riding in support of the Van Avermaet's arch-rival Peter Sagan.

"Now I pack my bags for at least 20 days. I go on holiday to Zanzibar and I then will enjoy France," Oss said. "After the holiday I am going to prepare a good season."