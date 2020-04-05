Tour of Flanders Lockdown Edition - Live streaming

The Tour of Flanders is off for the time being as the world shelters in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19 but the WorldTour stars still want to race. Defending champion Alberto Bettiol (EF Pro Cycling), Remco Evenepoel (Deceuninck-Quickstep), Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) and Greg Van Avermaet (CCC Team) are among those competing in a virtual Tour of Flanders on the BKool platform.

Racing starts at 9:30 EDT/2:30PM BST with live commentary for the race which will take place on a virtual 32km stretch of the modern Tour of Flanders finale including the Kruisberg, Oude Kwaremont, and Paterberg.