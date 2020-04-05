Tour of Flanders Lockdown Edition - Live streaming
By Cyclingnews
Watch Evenepoel, Van Avermaet, Van Aert and more take on BKool course
The Tour of Flanders is off for the time being as the world shelters in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19 but the WorldTour stars still want to race. Defending champion Alberto Bettiol (EF Pro Cycling), Remco Evenepoel (Deceuninck-Quickstep), Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) and Greg Van Avermaet (CCC Team) are among those competing in a virtual Tour of Flanders on the BKool platform.
Racing starts at 9:30 EDT/2:30PM BST with live commentary for the race which will take place on a virtual 32km stretch of the modern Tour of Flanders finale including the Kruisberg, Oude Kwaremont, and Paterberg.
