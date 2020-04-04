Tour of Flanders challenge: Name the top 10 since 2000

If you've ready Cyclingnews' feature Tour of Flanders: Most successful riders, fastest editions, winning margins then you have most of the hints you'll need to complete this quiz: name all of the top 10 finishers in the men's Tour of Flanders since 2000.

It's a timed effort, so type fast! You only need to enter the surname of each rider. Dig deep into your memory banks, thinking of Farm Frites, Mapei, Lotto Domo, Vini Caldirola, Leopard-Trek, Saxo Bank and more.

Your prize is the satisfaction of knowing you've followed this Monument of cycling for 20 full years.