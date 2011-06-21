Tour of Austria announces final list of teams

The final four teams have been selected for the Tour of Austria. Race organisers have announced that the Austrian Continental teams ARBÖ Gebrüder Weiss – Obendorfer, Tyrol Team, WSA Viperbike Kärnten and Team Vorarlberg have qualified to ride their homeland tour.

Related Articles Tour of Austria holds three hard mountain stages

Six teams were eligible for the final four places, and race organizers looked to race results to choose which four would ride. Three of the team easily qualified, but Vorarlberg got the final place only at the last moment.

Vorarlberg secured its place with a good performance in the Tchibo Top.Rad Liga race earlier in Judendorf/Strassengel, and then sealed it in the Öberösterreich Rundfahrt, where the team took the third place overall as well as the mountain and sprinter's jerseys “I had to sweat a couple of times today, but our riders didn't get upset and showed their unmistakable quality quite coolly,” team manager Harald Morscher said in a team press release. “Vorarlberg can now look forward to the start of the Tour of Austria in Dornbirn.”

Eighteen teams will be at the start of the race on July 3, eight WorldTour teams, six Professional Continental teams and the four Austrian Continental teams.