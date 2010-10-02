Tour du Limousin gets an upgrade

Gustav Larsson (Saxo Bank), 2010 Tour du Limousin winner. (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)

The Tour of Limousin is getting an upgrade for 2011, when it will be an 2.HC event as categorized by the International Cycling Union (UCI). The French race is part of the UCI's European calendar, and it's next edition will happen August 16 to August 19, 2011.

The upgrade puts the Tour du Limoson in the same category as other international races such as the Four Days of Dunkirk, the Tour of Luxembourg, Bayern-Rundfahrt, the Tour de Wallonie, the Tour of Belgium and the Criterium International. There are 13 2.HC events on the European calendar for next season.

"The Tour du Limosin has joined the ranks of these famous races," read a statement from organizers. "That's one way to place a little more importance on the Tour du Limousin. It's a breakthrough in the sport."

Gustav Larsson (Saxo Bank) won the most recent edition of the race.