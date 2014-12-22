Tour de Yorkshire stage towns unveiled
New race will head into areas that missed out on Tour de France's Grand Départ
Welcome to Yorkshire has confirmed the start and finish towns for next year’s inaugural edition of the Tour de Yorkshire, which takes place on 1-3 May. Bridlington, Leeds, Scarborough, Selby, Wakefield and York will host the race, which will, as Welcome to Yorkshire chief executive Gary Verity had promised, feature substantial sections in the eastern part of the county that missed out during this July's Tour de France Grand Départ.
