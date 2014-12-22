Trending

Tour de Yorkshire stage towns unveiled

New race will head into areas that missed out on Tour de France's Grand Départ

The crowds in Yorkshire were insane.

Welcome to Yorkshire has confirmed the start and finish towns for next year’s inaugural edition of the Tour de Yorkshire, which takes place on 1-3 May. Bridlington, Leeds, Scarborough, Selby, Wakefield and York will host the race, which will, as Welcome to Yorkshire chief executive Gary Verity had promised, feature substantial sections in the eastern part of the county that missed out during this July's Tour de France Grand Départ.

