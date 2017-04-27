Tour de Romandie stage 2 reduced due to cold and risk of snow

Orica-Scott's Michael Albasini wins stage 1 at the 2017 Tour de Romandie (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

The organisers of the Tour de Romandie have announced that today’s second stage from Champéry to Bulle has been reduced due to cold weather and the risk of snow.

The riders will sign on in Champéry, but the stage will start in Aigle, in the valley below, to avoid the riders having to descend in the adverse conditions. The decision was taken in agreement between the UCI, the directeur sportif and the race organisers. The UCI Extreme Weather Protocol now protects the riders from a unilateral decision by a race organiser, with the riders also consulted on any decision to reduce, move or cancel a stage due to extreme weather.

The new start will be given at 1:55pm CET in Aigle, cutting 22.3km from the stage. The shortened stage will cover 136.5km and follow the same schedule as the original stage.

“The Tour de Romandie wants to thank the local authorities, the public, road users and the police force for their understanding of the decision to protect the peloton from useless risk.”

Italy’s Fabio Felline (Trek-Segafredo) leads the Tour de Romandie after winning Tuesday’s prologue time trial. Michael Albasini (Orica-Scott) won Wednsday's rain-soaked stage 1 to Champéry.