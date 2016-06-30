Tour de France: Teams hit the roads training in Mont-Saint-Michel - Gallery

Image 1 of 23 The Lotto Soudal riders head out to Utah Beach (Image credit: Lotto Soudal) Image 2 of 23 Lots of preparation goes into a simple training spin (Image credit: Giant-Alpecin) Image 3 of 23 The Giant-Alpecin riders set out wearing their new jerseys (Image credit: Giant-Alpecin) Image 4 of 23 New Dutch national champion Dylan Groenewegen readies himself (Image credit: LottoNL-Jumbo) Image 5 of 23 It's a good time to make adjustments to bike set-up (Image credit: LottoNL-Jumbo) Image 6 of 23 Chris Froome and Team Sky training ahead of the Tour de France in Mont-Saint-Michel (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 23 The Lotto Soudal riders stop at one of the D-Day monuments on Utah Beach (Image credit: Lotto Soudal) Image 8 of 23 No smiles for Alexander Kristoff on the Katusha ride (Image credit: Team Katusha) Image 9 of 23 Some of the Katusha riders put up with the weather (Image credit: Team Katusha) Image 10 of 23 Some of the Katusha riders put up with the weather (Image credit: Team Katusha) Image 11 of 23 Some riders opted to keep out of the rain (Image credit: Team Katusha) Image 12 of 23 Joaquim Rodriguez was all smiles (Image credit: Team Katusha) Image 13 of 23 Alejandro Valverde makes some adjustments to his saddle (Image credit: Movistar Team) Image 14 of 23 Nairo Quintana about to set out on one of his last pre-Tour rides (Image credit: Movistar Team) Image 15 of 23 The clouds loom above the Movistar team (Image credit: Movistar Team) Image 16 of 23 Marcel Kittel ahead of his pre-Tour training ride (Image credit: Etixx-Quick Step) Image 17 of 23 Julian Alaphilippe gets his bike ready (Image credit: Etixx-Quick Step) Image 18 of 23 The Ag2r team prepare for their pre-Tour ride (Image credit: AG2R La Mondiale) Image 19 of 23 The Lampre-Merida team head out on a training ride (Image credit: Louis Meintjes) Image 20 of 23 The Lotto Soudal riders head out to Utah Beach (Image credit: Lotto Soudal) Image 21 of 23 A wet morning in Mont-Saint-Michel (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 22 of 23 Team Sky training ahead of the Tour de France in Mont-Saint-Michel (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 23 of 23 Team Sky training ahead of the Tour de France in Mont-Saint-Michel (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

There are just two days to go until the start of the 2016 Tour de France and the riders are facing a busy schedule of press conferences and training outings.

The rain fell heavily in the north of France on Thursday, but several teams still ventured out onto the roads around Mont-Saint-Michel to finalise their condition ahead of the Grand Départ.

Team Sky, Etixx-QuickStep, Movistar, and Katusha were among those who braved the conditions in the picturesque town in coastal Normandy, while Peter Sagan (Tinkoff) opted to stay dry and spin the legs on the turbo trainer.

Lotto Soudal rode out to Utah Beach on Wednesday to recon the opening stage of the Tour, which should end in a bunch sprint - a golden opportunity for their star rider André Greipel, who won four stages at last year's Tour, to don the yellow jersey.

We've put together a gallery of some of the photos from the training rides, which you can flick through above.