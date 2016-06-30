Tour de France: Teams hit the roads training in Mont-Saint-Michel - Gallery

The rain fell heavily in the north of France on Thursday, but several teams still ventured out onto the roads around Mont-Saint-Michel to finalise their condition ahead of the Grand Départ.
Team Sky, Etixx-QuickStep, Movistar, and Katusha were among those who braved the conditions in the picturesque town in coastal Normandy, while Peter Sagan (Tinkoff) opted to stay dry and spin the legs on the turbo trainer.
Lotto Soudal rode out to Utah Beach on Wednesday to recon the opening stage of the Tour, which should end in a bunch sprint - a golden opportunity for their star rider André Greipel, who won four stages at last year's Tour, to don the yellow jersey.
We've put together a gallery of some of the photos from the training rides, which you can flick through above.
