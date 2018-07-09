Tour de France team time trial start times

Sunweb second at stage 1 team time trial at Tour de Suisse (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

After two eventful sprint stages, the Tour de France peloton turns its attention to the team time trial. The 35.5-kilometre test against the clock could see some big movement in the general classification and is likely to see a new rider donning the maillot jaune.

Under normal circumstances, we might have expected the main general classification contenders to be on much the same time heading into this early crunch point. However, crashes and mechanical problems have seen some of the key contenders, in Chris Frome (Team Sky), Richie Porte (BMC Racing) and Nairo Quintana (Movistar) all lose time.

Though their leaders are down on time, each of the three teams do have riders in contention for yellow on Monday afternoon and the team chrono is a chance for them to pull back time for those that have lost it. Team Sky and BMC Racing are among the favourites for the victory on this stage, but due to their misfortune in the opening stages, they are some of the early starters.

The start order has been defined by the current standings in the team classification, with the team of yellow jersey Peter Sagan going off last. Mitchelton-Scott are another contender for this day and will roll off the ramp first at 15:10 CET, followed five minutes later by Team Sky. Movistar are the next to go, with Groupama-FDJ and then BMC Racing to come after them.

Tom Dumoulin’s Team Sunweb squad, world champions in the discipline, are the next big contenders to roll off the ramp at 16:15 and just eight teams remain after that. Quick-Step Floors have already enjoyed a strong Tour de France with Fernando Gaviria claiming a stage win on the opening day. They missed out on a second opportunity when Gaviria was caught up in a crash on Sunday’s stage 2, but the team time trial is a chance for them to get back on the victory train sooner rather than later. As leaders of the team classification, they will be the penultimate squad off the ramp at 16:50, before Bora-Hansgrohe complete the set at 16:55.

The complete start order is below and click here for a full preview of today’s crucial team time trial.

Start times