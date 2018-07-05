Tour de France team presentation - Gallery

Image 1 of 49 Peter Sagan and his trademark wheelie at the 2018 Tour de France team presentation (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 49 Romain Bardet greets fans on is way to the stage at the 2018 Tour de France team presentation (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 49 Alejandor Valverde makes his way to the stage at the 2018 Tour de France team presentation (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 49 Peter Sagan takes over introductions for Bora-Hansgrohe at the 2018 Tour de France team presentation (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 49 Tom Dumoulin takes a question at the 2018 Tour de France team presentation (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 49 A performer on stage at the 2018 Tour de France team presentation (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 49 Jonathan Castroviejo makes his way to the stage at the 2018 Tour de France team presentation (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 49 Silvan Dillier interacts with fans at the 2018 Tour de France team presentation (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 49 AG2R riders make their way to the stage at the 2018 Tour de France team presentation (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 49 Rick Zabel rides to the stage at the 2018 Tour de France team presentation (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 49 Peter Sagan and Maciej Bodnar have fun as Bora-Hansgrohe is presented Thursday at the 2018 Tour de France team presentation (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 12 of 49 Tour de France director Christian Prudhomme (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 13 of 49 Sep Vanmarcke tosses a bottle to the crowd at the 2018 Tour de France team presentation (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 14 of 49 Nairo Quintana rides on stage at the 2018 Tour de France team presentation (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 15 of 49 EF Education First-Drapac's Rigoberto Uran and Simon Clarke at the 2018 Tour de France team presentation (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 16 of 49 Jakob Fuglsang rides on stage at the 2018 Tour de France team presentation (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 17 of 49 Alejandro Valverde looks ready to race at the 2018 Tour de France team presentation (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 18 of 49 Warren Barguil on stage at the 2018 Tour de France team presentation (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 19 of 49 Astana on stage at the 2018 Tour de France team presentation (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 20 of 49 Andre Greipel chats on stage at the 2018 Tour de France team presentation (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 21 of 49 Tom Dumoulin and Team Sunweb take the stage at the 2018 Tour de France team presentation (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 22 of 49 Wanty-Groupe Gobert on stage at the 2018 Tour de France team presentation (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 23 of 49 The setting for Thursday's 2018 Tour de France team presentation (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 24 of 49 The stage at the 2018 Tour de France team presentation (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 25 of 49 Wanty-Groupe Gobert on stage at the 2018 Tour de France team presentation (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 26 of 49 Phlippe Gilbert talks to the MC at the 2018 Tour de France team presentation (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 27 of 49 Greg Van Avermaet makes his way to the stage at the 2018 Tour de France team presentation (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 28 of 49 Adam Yates addresses the crowd at the 2018 Tour de France team presentation (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 29 of 49 Mark Cavendish answers a question at the 2018 Tour de France team presentation (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 30 of 49 Mark Cavendish greets the crowd at the 2018 Tour de France team presentation (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 31 of 49 Dan Martin has some fun at the 2018 Tour de France team presentation (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 32 of 49 Vincenzo Nibali on stage at the 2018 Tour de France team presentation (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 33 of 49 Romain Bardet greets fans on is way to the stage at the 2018 Tour de France team presentation (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 34 of 49 EF Education First-Drapac on stage at the 2018 Tour de France team presentation (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 35 of 49 Direct Energie riders greet fans on stage at the 2018 Tour de France team presentation (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 36 of 49 Julian Alaphilippe answers a question at the 2018 Tour de France team presentation (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 37 of 49 Greg Van Avermaet rides toward the stage at the 2018 Tour de France team presentation (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 38 of 49 Arnaud Demare greets fans at the 2018 Tour de France team presentation (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 39 of 49 Alexander Kristoff at the 2018 Tour de France team presentation (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 40 of 49 Peter Sagan got a fresh haircut for the 2018 Tour de France team presentation (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 41 of 49 Andre Geipel greets fans at the 2018 Tour de France team presentation (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 42 of 49 Richie Porte on stage at the 2018 Tour de France team presentation (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 43 of 49 Stefan Kung and Michael Schar at the 2018 Tour de France team presentation (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 44 of 49 Marcel Kittel is front and center with Katusha-Alpecin at the 2018 Tour de France team presentation (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 45 of 49 Ilnur Zakarin and Ian Boswell greet the crowd at the 2018 Tour de France team presentation (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 46 of 49 Geraint Thomas in the spotlight at the 2018 Tour de France team presentation (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 47 of 49 Movistar greet the fans at the 2018 Tour de France team presentation (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 48 of 49 Trek-Segafredo riders on stage at the 2018 Tour de France team presentation (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 49 of 49 Fortuneo-Samsic at the 2018 Tour de France team presentation (Image credit: Getty Images)

Official festivities for the 2018 Tour de France began on Thursday with the teams presentation at the Place Napoleon in La Roche-sur-Yon, the host city for the finish of stage 2 on July 8. Le Grand Départ will actually take place Saturday with a 201km stage from Noirmoutier-En-L'Ïle to Fontenay-Le-Comte.

As is often the case, world champion Peter Sagan stole the show on Thursday with his crowd-pleasing, off-beat antics, including handling introductions for his Bora-Hansgrohe teammates. Defending champion Chris Froome and Team Sky, on the other hand, got a considerably more icy reception in the wake of Froome's recently dropped anti-doping case.

Frenchman Romain Bardet (AG2R La Mondiale), third in last year's race and runner-up in 2016, was an obvious favourite, along with Warren Barguil and his French Fortuneo-Samsic team. Performers wowed the crowd with gymnastics and dancing, while Tour director Christian Prudhomme had his time on stage as well.

In all, 176 riders representing 22 teams from around the globe took their spots on stage as fans and sceptics alike got their chance to see the peloton before the upcoming three-week race.

