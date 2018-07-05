Tour de France team presentation - Gallery

Official festivities get underway in La Roche-sur-Yon
Image 1 of 49
Image 2 of 49
Image 3 of 49
Image 4 of 49
Image 5 of 49
Image 6 of 49
Image 7 of 49
Image 8 of 49
Image 9 of 49
Image 10 of 49
Image 11 of 49
Image 12 of 49
Image 13 of 49
Image 14 of 49
Image 15 of 49
Image 16 of 49
Image 17 of 49
Image 18 of 49
Image 19 of 49
Image 20 of 49
Image 21 of 49
Image 22 of 49
Image 23 of 49
Image 24 of 49
Image 25 of 49
Image 26 of 49
Image 27 of 49
Image 28 of 49
Image 29 of 49
Image 30 of 49
Image 31 of 49
Image 32 of 49
Image 33 of 49
Image 34 of 49
Image 35 of 49
Image 36 of 49
Image 37 of 49
Image 38 of 49
Image 39 of 49
Image 40 of 49
Image 41 of 49
Image 42 of 49
Image 43 of 49
Image 44 of 49
Image 45 of 49
Image 46 of 49
Image 47 of 49
Image 48 of 49
Image 49 of 49
Official festivities for the 2018 Tour de France began on Thursday with the teams presentation at the Place Napoleon in La Roche-sur-Yon, the host city for the finish of stage 2 on July 8. Le Grand Départ will actually take place Saturday with a 201km stage from Noirmoutier-En-L'Ïle to Fontenay-Le-Comte.
As is often the case, world champion Peter Sagan stole the show on Thursday with his crowd-pleasing, off-beat antics, including handling introductions for his Bora-Hansgrohe teammates. Defending champion Chris Froome and Team Sky, on the other hand, got a considerably more icy reception in the wake of Froome's recently dropped anti-doping case.
Frenchman Romain Bardet (AG2R La Mondiale), third in last year's race and runner-up in 2016, was an obvious favourite, along with Warren Barguil and his French Fortuneo-Samsic team. Performers wowed the crowd with gymnastics and dancing, while Tour director Christian Prudhomme had his time on stage as well.
In all, 176 riders representing 22 teams from around the globe took their spots on stage as fans and sceptics alike got their chance to see the peloton before the upcoming three-week race.
Click or swipe through the gallery for a glimpse of Thursday's festivities.
