Tour de France team presentation - Gallery

Official festivities get underway in La Roche-sur-Yon

Peter Sagan and his trademark wheelie at the 2018 Tour de France team presentation

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Romain Bardet greets fans on is way to the stage at the 2018 Tour de France team presentation

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Alejandor Valverde makes his way to the stage at the 2018 Tour de France team presentation

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Peter Sagan takes over introductions for Bora-Hansgrohe at the 2018 Tour de France team presentation

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Tom Dumoulin takes a question at the 2018 Tour de France team presentation

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
A performer on stage at the 2018 Tour de France team presentation

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Jonathan Castroviejo makes his way to the stage at the 2018 Tour de France team presentation

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Silvan Dillier interacts with fans at the 2018 Tour de France team presentation

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
AG2R riders make their way to the stage at the 2018 Tour de France team presentation

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Rick Zabel rides to the stage at the 2018 Tour de France team presentation

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Peter Sagan and Maciej Bodnar have fun as Bora-Hansgrohe is presented Thursday at the 2018 Tour de France team presentation

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Tour de France director Christian Prudhomme

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Sep Vanmarcke tosses a bottle to the crowd at the 2018 Tour de France team presentation

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Nairo Quintana rides on stage at the 2018 Tour de France team presentation

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
EF Education First-Drapac's Rigoberto Uran and Simon Clarke at the 2018 Tour de France team presentation

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Jakob Fuglsang rides on stage at the 2018 Tour de France team presentation

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Alejandro Valverde looks ready to race at the 2018 Tour de France team presentation

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Warren Barguil on stage at the 2018 Tour de France team presentation

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Astana on stage at the 2018 Tour de France team presentation

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Andre Greipel chats on stage at the 2018 Tour de France team presentation

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Tom Dumoulin and Team Sunweb take the stage at the 2018 Tour de France team presentation

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Wanty-Groupe Gobert on stage at the 2018 Tour de France team presentation

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
The setting for Thursday's 2018 Tour de France team presentation

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
The stage at the 2018 Tour de France team presentation

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Wanty-Groupe Gobert on stage at the 2018 Tour de France team presentation

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Phlippe Gilbert talks to the MC at the 2018 Tour de France team presentation

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Greg Van Avermaet makes his way to the stage at the 2018 Tour de France team presentation

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Adam Yates addresses the crowd at the 2018 Tour de France team presentation

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Mark Cavendish answers a question at the 2018 Tour de France team presentation

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Mark Cavendish greets the crowd at the 2018 Tour de France team presentation

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Dan Martin has some fun at the 2018 Tour de France team presentation

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Vincenzo Nibali on stage at the 2018 Tour de France team presentation

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Romain Bardet greets fans on is way to the stage at the 2018 Tour de France team presentation

(Image credit: Getty Images)
EF Education First-Drapac on stage at the 2018 Tour de France team presentation

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Direct Energie riders greet fans on stage at the 2018 Tour de France team presentation

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Julian Alaphilippe answers a question at the 2018 Tour de France team presentation

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Greg Van Avermaet rides toward the stage at the 2018 Tour de France team presentation

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Arnaud Demare greets fans at the 2018 Tour de France team presentation

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Alexander Kristoff at the 2018 Tour de France team presentation

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Peter Sagan got a fresh haircut for the 2018 Tour de France team presentation

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Andre Geipel greets fans at the 2018 Tour de France team presentation

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Richie Porte on stage at the 2018 Tour de France team presentation

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Stefan Kung and Michael Schar at the 2018 Tour de France team presentation

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Marcel Kittel is front and center with Katusha-Alpecin at the 2018 Tour de France team presentation

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Ilnur Zakarin and Ian Boswell greet the crowd at the 2018 Tour de France team presentation

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Geraint Thomas in the spotlight at the 2018 Tour de France team presentation

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Movistar greet the fans at the 2018 Tour de France team presentation

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Trek-Segafredo riders on stage at the 2018 Tour de France team presentation

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Fortuneo-Samsic at the 2018 Tour de France team presentation

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Official festivities for the 2018 Tour de France began on Thursday with the teams presentation at the Place Napoleon in La Roche-sur-Yon, the host city for the finish of stage 2 on July 8. Le Grand Départ will actually take place Saturday with a 201km stage from Noirmoutier-En-L'Ïle to Fontenay-Le-Comte.

As is often the case, world champion Peter Sagan stole the show on Thursday with his crowd-pleasing, off-beat antics, including handling introductions for his Bora-Hansgrohe teammates. Defending champion Chris Froome and Team Sky, on the other hand, got a considerably more icy reception in the wake of Froome's recently dropped anti-doping case.

Frenchman Romain Bardet (AG2R La Mondiale), third in last year's race and runner-up in 2016, was an obvious favourite, along with Warren Barguil and his French Fortuneo-Samsic team. Performers wowed the crowd with gymnastics and dancing, while Tour director Christian Prudhomme had his time on stage as well.

In all, 176 riders representing 22 teams from around the globe took their spots on stage as fans and sceptics alike got their chance to see the peloton before the upcoming three-week race.

Click or swipe through the gallery for a glimpse of Thursday's festivities.