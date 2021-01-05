Tour de France stage winner Marc Hirschi leaves Team DSM

Team DSM have announced that Marc Hirschi has left the team. The Swiss rider's contract was due to expire at the end of 2021, but the squad announced on Tuesday they had terminated Hirschi's contract with immediate effect.

"Team DSM has reached a settlement agreement with their rider Marc Hirschi to terminate their present employment before the original end date of 31 December 2021. It has been agreed that the agreement will be terminated with immediate effect and that no further comments will be made," read the DSM statement.

"Team DSM wishes Marc Hirschi all the best for the continuation of his career and expresses its gratitude for what Marc Hirschi has contributed to the team."

Hirschi turned professional with DSM – then Sunweb – in 2019, having won the world and European under-23 road race titles the previous year. He enjoyed a break-out 2020 campaign, winning a stage of the Tour de France and Flèche Wallonne, as well finishing third at the World Championships and second at Liège-Bastogne-Liège. The 22-year-old is represented by his fellow countryman and former professional Fabian Cancellara.

Hirschi is the fifth high-profile rider to negotiate an early departure from Iwan Spekenbrink's team in recent seasons after Marcel Kittel, Warren Barguil, Tom Dumoulin and Michael Matthews all left the German-registered outfit before the end of their contracts. Hirschi has yet to announce a new team.

