Tour de France: Stage 19 highlights - Video

Image 1 of 5 Celebrations for Edvald Boasson Hagen Image 2 of 5 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Dimension Data) Image 3 of 5 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Dimension Data) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 5 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Dimension Data) attacks and Nikias Arndt (Sunweb) just can't get on the wheel (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 5 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Dimension Data) in the breakaway (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

On the final transitional stage of this year's Tour de France, Edvald Boasson Hagen rolled back the clock to take his first win in the race since 2011.

The Norwegian, who has run close throughout this year's race, pinged clear of the day's breakaway in the closing stages and effectively rode the opposition off his wheel to take Dimension Data's first stage win of this year's race.

Boasson Hagen's delight was clear as he punched the air and crossed the line. For a rider who has come close to several major wins in the last few years but just missed out, stage 19 was a tale of perseverance finally paying off for one of the most popular riders in the peloton.