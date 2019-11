Tour de France stage 13 time trial start times

Julian Alaphilippe in yellow after stage 12 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Yellow jersey Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-QuickStep) will be the last man down the start ramp on stage 13 of the Tour de France, a 27.2km time trial around Pau that will set the tone for the weekend doubleheader in the Pyrenees.

The 166 riders remaining in the Tour set out in reverse order of the general classification. Lanterne rouge Yoann Offredo (Wanty-Groupe Gobert) will be the first rider to take on the time trial when he sets out at 14:00 CET. The early starters set out at one-minute intervals, while there will be two-minute gaps between the final 35 starters.

Defending champion Geraint Thomas (Ineos) sets out at 17:17 local time, with Alaphilippe starting at 17:19. The Frenchman carries a lead of 1:12 into Friday’s time trial.

Tour de France stage 13 start order (All times CET)