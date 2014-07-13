Tour de France shorts: Paolini's communication malfunction

Image 1 of 3 Luca Paolini (Katusha) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 3 Cheng Ji (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 3 of 3 Jakob Fuglsang (Astana) (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Riding without due care and attention





At the bottom of the stage eight document, there was a small caution to all riders: "The use of mobile phones during the race by riders is not authorised in reference to article nine of the event and article 2.2.024 of the UCI regulations."





"I forgot that my phone was in my pocket and I was switching it off and bringing it back to the team car," Paolini tweeted, followed by a truly Pozzato-esque array of emoticons to express his embarrassment.





Cheng struggling to make history for China



Ji Cheng made history at the Grand Départ as the first Chinese rider to start the Tour de France. However he is struggling in the fight to become the first Chinese to finish the Tour after a tough first week of racing and working for team sprinters Marcel Kittel and John Degenkolb.



