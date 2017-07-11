Tour de France: Rest day one - Gallery

Image 1 of 36 A fan gets a selfie with Chris Froome (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 36 Job done. AG2R-La Mondiale's Romain Bardet after the successful rest day press conference (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 36 Movistar boss Eusebio Unzué (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 36 A smile from Nairo Quintana (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 36 Jakob Fuglsang, fifth, and Fabio Aru, second, are well placed for Astana at the first rest day (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 36 Fabio Aru taking in the press conference (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 36 A face of concentration from Fabio Aru who currently sits second on GC (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 36 Fabio Aru talked at length during the Astana press conference (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 36 Jakob Fuglsang answering questions (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 36 Astana's Jakob Fuglsang (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 36 The Trek-Sagafredo mechanics were kept busy during the rest day (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 12 of 36 Koen de Kort also went for the al fresco opption (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 13 of 36 Bauke Mollema opted for the outdoor press conference (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 14 of 36 Alberto Contador (Trek-Segafredo) with long time press officer Jacinto Vidarte during the press conference (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 15 of 36 Alberto Contador during the Tour de France rest day 1 press conference (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 16 of 36 Alberto Contador (Trek-Segafredo) at the press conference (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 17 of 36 Alberto Contador (Trek-Segafredo) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 18 of 36 John Degenkolb during the Trek-Segafredo press conference (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 19 of 36 Movistar boss Eusebio Unzué with Nairo Quintana (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 20 of 36 Nairo Quintana sits back as teammate Adriano Malori announces his retirement (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 21 of 36 Plenty of attention for AG2R-La Mondiale's Romain Bardet during the rest day 1 press conference (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 22 of 36 AG2R-La Mondiale's Romain Bardet is ready for the press conference (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 23 of 36 A smiling Luke Rowe with Sky teammate Chris Froome (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 24 of 36 Chris Froome and Luke Rowe chatting (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 25 of 36 Chris Froome and Luke Rowe leading the Team Sky rest day ride (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 26 of 36 Chris Froome handing out the Castelli goodies (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 27 of 36 Time for a mid-ride change (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 28 of 36 Chris Froome and Luke Rowe lead the ride (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 29 of 36 Chris Froome checks he hasn't dropped his teammates (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 30 of 36 Chris Froome leading the Team Sky training ride (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 31 of 36 No rest day for the Movistar mechanics (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 32 of 36 The Movistar mechanics wash down the team cars and bikes (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 33 of 36 The Movistar TDF team with Adriano Malori after he announced his retirement at 29 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 34 of 36 Adriano Malori, 29, announced he is retiring from pro cycling (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 35 of 36 Adriano Malori announcing his retirement at the Movistar press conference (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 36 of 36 John Degenkolb (Trek-Segafredo) answering questions (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

After a gruelling long transfer from Chambery to Périgueux and a short flight for the 181-rider strong peloton, the Tour de France entourage enjoyed its first rest day of 2017 with press conferences and coffee rides.

Team Sky and yellow jersey holder Chris Froome forwent the press conference for a training ride with the British squad coming to terms with the loss of Geraint Thomas after the treacherous stage 9. There was no sign of the Froome in the yellow jersey as the Briton opted instead to ride in the white Sky kit.

Astana, who have Fabio Aru and Jakob Fuglsang sitting second and fifth on the general classification respectively, spent almost 45-minutes with the media during long press conference. While Astana fronted up its two leaders, Romain Bardet was the sole AG2R-La Mondiale representative for the team press conference.

Bardet is currently third on the GC after nine days of racing and spoke of previously never being 'so strong' in the first week of the Grand Tour. The 26-year-old was one of the main attackers on stage 9 and is aiming to better his second place finish at last year's race behind Froome.

For Movistar's leader Nairo Quintana, the rest day press conference wasn't all about his overall ambition. Teammate Adriano Malori made a special appearance as he announced his retirement from the sport in part due to the consequences of a crash at the 2016 Vuelta a San Juan. Malori, 29, sat alongside the Movistar Tour team to make his announcement before Quintana spoke of his ambitions in the second half of the Tour.

Trek-Segafredo was another team opting for a press conference with Alberto Contador the star attraction. The two-time Tour winner shipped time to all his rivals on stage 9 after two crashes and outline his plan to improve on his current 12th place. Teammates John Degenkolb, Bauke Mollema and Koen de Kort also spent time with the press while the team mechanics were kept busting ensuring all the bikes and team cars are ready for phase two of the Tour.

Click or swipe through the gallery above for a look at the rest day one activities