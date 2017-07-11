Tour de France: Rest day one - Gallery

After a gruelling long transfer from Chambery to Périgueux and a short flight for the 181-rider strong peloton, the Tour de France entourage enjoyed its first rest day of 2017 with press conferences and coffee rides.
Team Sky and yellow jersey holder Chris Froome forwent the press conference for a training ride with the British squad coming to terms with the loss of Geraint Thomas after the treacherous stage 9. There was no sign of the Froome in the yellow jersey as the Briton opted instead to ride in the white Sky kit.
Astana, who have Fabio Aru and Jakob Fuglsang sitting second and fifth on the general classification respectively, spent almost 45-minutes with the media during long press conference. While Astana fronted up its two leaders, Romain Bardet was the sole AG2R-La Mondiale representative for the team press conference.
Bardet is currently third on the GC after nine days of racing and spoke of previously never being 'so strong' in the first week of the Grand Tour. The 26-year-old was one of the main attackers on stage 9 and is aiming to better his second place finish at last year's race behind Froome.
For Movistar's leader Nairo Quintana, the rest day press conference wasn't all about his overall ambition. Teammate Adriano Malori made a special appearance as he announced his retirement from the sport in part due to the consequences of a crash at the 2016 Vuelta a San Juan. Malori, 29, sat alongside the Movistar Tour team to make his announcement before Quintana spoke of his ambitions in the second half of the Tour.
Trek-Segafredo was another team opting for a press conference with Alberto Contador the star attraction. The two-time Tour winner shipped time to all his rivals on stage 9 after two crashes and outline his plan to improve on his current 12th place. Teammates John Degenkolb, Bauke Mollema and Koen de Kort also spent time with the press while the team mechanics were kept busting ensuring all the bikes and team cars are ready for phase two of the Tour.
Click or swipe through the gallery above for a look at the rest day one activities and for a wrap of the race so far, listen to the Recon Ride podcast below and click here to subscribe to the Cyclingnews podcast.
