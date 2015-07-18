Trending

Tour de France podcast episode 16: French face-off fizzles

We discuss the exciting stage 14 finish and the reaction to Sky's dominance

Cummings is about to catch Bardet and Pinot during stage 14.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Chris Froome is surrounded by teammates during stage 14.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Steven Cummings (MTN-Qhubeka) wins stage 14 of the 2015 Tour de France.

Romain Bardet near the end of stage 14.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

In this espisode of the Cyclingnews Tour de France podcast sponsored by British Eurosport, Zeb Woodpower, Stephen Farrand and Barry Ryan are joined by Pierre Carrey of Libération and Directvelo.com to discuss stage 14 of the Tour de France, the Pinot-Bardet rivalry and the French reaction to Sky’s dominance.

