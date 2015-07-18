Tour de France podcast episode 16: French face-off fizzles
We discuss the exciting stage 14 finish and the reaction to Sky's dominance
In this espisode of the Cyclingnews Tour de France podcast sponsored by British Eurosport, Zeb Woodpower, Stephen Farrand and Barry Ryan are joined by Pierre Carrey of Libération and Directvelo.com to discuss stage 14 of the Tour de France, the Pinot-Bardet rivalry and the French reaction to Sky’s dominance.
