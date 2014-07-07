Trending

Tour de France Grand Départ surreal for Simon Yates

Orica-GreenEdge rider hopes to improve as race develops

Image 1 of 3

Simon Yates , Orica-GreenEDGE working hard to catch the two leaders.

Simon Yates , Orica-GreenEDGE working hard to catch the two leaders.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 2 of 3

Simon Yates (Orica - GreenEdge)

Simon Yates (Orica - GreenEdge)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 3

Simon Yates (Great Britain) celebrates victory in stage 6 at the Tour of Britain on the Haytor mountain finish

Simon Yates (Great Britain) celebrates victory in stage 6 at the Tour of Britain on the Haytor mountain finish
(Image credit: Rob Lampard)

Just over a week after Simon Yates returned to the UK for the British National Championships, he leaves in the midst of his first Grand Tour. Yates was a late addition to Orica-GreenEdge’s Tour de France team and is the only English rider in the race’s peloton.

Related Articles

Simon Yates crashes out of the Tour of Turkey

Yates impresses in Dauphiné mountains

Simon Yates excited for Tour de France debut