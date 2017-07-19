Tour de France: Col d'Izoard looms, but time running out for Froome's rivals - Podcast
Hear from Contador, Martin and Wegelius as the Tour heads into its final four stages
In the latest edition of the Cyclingnews podcast, we take a closer look at 17th stage of the Tour de France, won by LottoNL-Jumbo's Primoz Roglic, and discuss where things stand in the GC conversation with just four stages left to race.
Hear from Trek's Alberto Contador, who put in another bold but unsuccessful attack on Wednesday, and Quick-Step's Dan Martin, who lost a bit of time on GC after a brief dig of his own – as well as Cannondale-Drapac sports director Charly Wegelius, eyeing a Tour podium spot and maybe more with Rigoberto Urán provisionally second after stage 17.
Thursday's stage 18 finishes atop the Col d'Izoard, presenting one final opportunity for the yellow jersey hopefuls to pressure Sky's Chris Froome in the mountains. We delve deeper into the parcours to consider whether Froome's rivals really have a chance deny him a fourth career title.
To subscribe to the Cyclingnews podcast, click here.
