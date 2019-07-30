Tour de France 2019 team prize list

Image 1 of 5 Egan Bernal (Team Ineos) and Geraint Thomas toast to victory at the Tour de France (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 5 Egan Bernal wins the Tour de France (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 5 Egan Bernal wins the Tour de France, Peter Sagan wins the green jersey and Romain Bardet wins the polka-dot jersey (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 5 Egan Bernal (Team Ineos) best young rider at the Tour de France (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 5 Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-QuickStep) most combative award at the Tour de France (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

As one would expect, overall winner Egan Bernal and Team Ineos topped the 2019 Tour de France prize list that was announced after the race finished Sunday in Paris.

The 22-year-old Colombian earned slightly more than €520,000 for his work during the Tour, counting his prizes for the overall victory, best young rider jersey and two days in yellow. His total and overall runner-up Geraint Thomas' €200,000 purse drove the Team Ineos take for the three weeks to €799,200, well above runner-up Jumbo-Visma at €203,400.

Bernal won €500,00 for the overall victory, plus €500 for each of the two days he wore the yellow jersey. All other wearers of the yellow jersey got €300 for each day, with Julian's Alaphilippe taking the lion's share of that load at 14 days. The Frenchman also earned €20,000 as the overall most combative rider.

Stage winners at the 2019 Tour de France got €11,000, with daily prizes going to 20 places deep. Intermediate sprints pay out as well, with each winner taking in €1,500, second €1,000 and third €500.

Jumbo-Visma's Steven Kruijswijk got €100,000 for third overall, and GC payouts actually went 160 riders deep, with riders 20 through 160 getting an even €1,000.

Points classification leader Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) and mountains classification leader Roman Bardet (AG2R La Mondiale) each earned €25,000 to go along with their green and polka dot jerseys, while Bernal brought in another €20,000 as the race's best young rider. Movistar took home the €50,000 prize for top team.

KOMs in the mountains classification paid out based on category. Winners of HC ascents got €800, category 1 got €650, category 2 got €500, category 3 got €300 and category 4 got €200. There was a special payout for the first riders up the Col du Tourmalet [stage 14] and Col de l’Iseran [stage 19], with each getting €5,000.

Each day's most combative rider also got €2,000 while the day's best young rider got €500.

