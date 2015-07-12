Tour de France 2015: team time trial start times
Teams race 28km from Vannes to Plumelec
Twenty-two teams will complete stage 9's 28km team time trial from Vannes to Plumelec at the Tour de France on Sunday. Orica-GreenEdge will kick off the event at 15:00 local time and teams will set off if five-minute intervals. Team Sky will close out the event at 16:45.
2015 Tour de France stage 9 full order of start times
|#
|Team Name
|Time
|1
|Orica-GreenEdge
|15:00
|2
|Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|15:05
|3
|Lampre-Merida
|15:10
|4
|FDJ
|15:15
|5
|Team Europcar
|15:20
|6
|Bora-Argon 18
|15:25
|7
|Lotto Soudal
|15:30
|8
|IAM Cycling
|15:35
|9
|MTN-Qhubeka
|15:40
|10
|Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|15:45
|11
|Trek Factory Racing
|15:50
|12
|Astana Pro Team
|15:55
|13
|Team Cannondale-Garmin
|16:00
|14
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|16:05
|15
|Team Katusha
|16:10
|16
|Movistar Team
|16:15
|17
|Team Giant-Alpecin
|16:20
|18
|AG2R La Mondiale
|16:25
|19
|Etixx-QuickStep
|16:30
|20
|Tinkoff-Saxo
|16:35
|21
|BMC Racing
|16:40
|22
|Team Sky
|16:45
