Tour de France 2015: team time trial start times

Teams race 28km from Vannes to Plumelec

Team Sky power along the team time trial course.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)

Twenty-two teams will complete stage 9's 28km team time trial from Vannes to Plumelec at the Tour de France on Sunday. Orica-GreenEdge will kick off the event at 15:00 local time and teams will set off if five-minute intervals. Team Sky will close out the event at 16:45.

2015 Tour de France stage 9 full order of start times

#Team NameTime
1Orica-GreenEdge15:00
2Bretagne-Seche Environnement15:05
3Lampre-Merida15:10
4FDJ15:15
5Team Europcar15:20
6Bora-Argon 1815:25
7Lotto Soudal15:30
8IAM Cycling15:35
9MTN-Qhubeka15:40
10Team LottoNL-Jumbo15:45
11Trek Factory Racing15:50
12Astana Pro Team15:55
13Team Cannondale-Garmin16:00
14Cofidis, Solutions Credits16:05
15Team Katusha16:10
16Movistar Team16:15
17Team Giant-Alpecin16:20
18AG2R La Mondiale16:25
19Etixx-QuickStep16:30
20Tinkoff-Saxo16:35
21BMC Racing16:40
22Team Sky16:45