Tour Colombia 2.1 announces 2019 teams, provisional start list

Image 1 of 5 Nairo Quintana, Egan Bernal and Rigoberto Uran on the 2018 Colombia Oro Y Paz podium (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 2 of 5 Julian Alaphilippe wins stage 4 at Colombia Oro y Paz (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 5 Scenery along the route of stage 4 at Colombia Oro y Paz (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 4 of 5 Chris Froome (C) rides next to Rigoberto Uran during the Giro de Rigo ride in San Rafael (Image credit: Joaquin Sarmiento/AFP/Getty Images) Image 5 of 5 Quick-Step Floors collect their laurels after stage 4 at Colombia Oro y Paz (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)

The Tour Colombia 2.1 stage race today announced the 28 teams that will compete in the six-day stage race from February 12-17, with six WorldTour teams set to battle seven Pro Continental teams, 12 Continental teams and three national teams.

Chris Froome and Team Sky headline the start list, which also includes WorldTour teams Movistar, Deceuninck-QuickStep, Astana, EF Education First and UAE Team Emirates.

Froome will ride alongside 2018 Colombia Oro y Paz winner Egan Bernal, Iván Sosa, Sebastián Henao, Jonathan Castroviejo and Jhonatan Narváez on the provisional roster. Movistar will be bringing 2018 Oro y Paz runner up Nairo Quintana, who will be joined by Carlos Bertancur, Winner Anacona, Richard Carapaz, Marc Soler and Eduardo Sepúlveda.

Colombian sprinter Fernando Gaviria will compete alongside UAE Team Emirates teammates Sergio Henao, Sebastián Molano, Cristian Muñoz, Tom Bohli and Oiverio Troia. EF Education First's Rigoberto Urán, third last year in Oro y Paz, will join Daniel Martínez, Jonathan Caicedo, Nathan Brown, Joseph Dombrowski and Alex Howes.

Astana's Miguel Ángel López will be joined by Rodrigo Contreras, Hernando Bohórquez, Jan Hirt, Nikita Stalnov and Davide Villella. Alaphilippe will have the help of QuickStep teammates Álvaro Hodeg, Bob Jungels, Petr Vakoc, Maximiliano Richeze and Iljo Keisse.

The Pro Continental ranks will be represented by Manzana Postobón, Israel Cycling Academy, Androni Giocattoli Sidermec, Hagens Berman Axeon, Bardiani CSF and Neri Sottoli-Selle Italia. Nippo Vini Fantini has yet to confirm participation.

Continental teams include Coldeportes Zenú, EPM, Team Medellín, Paisa Pride, Strongman Bicycles, BetPlay Cycling Team, GW Shimano, Deprisa Bolivia, IAM Excelsior, Team Illuminate, Efapel and Aevolo, while countries with national teams are Colombia, Ecuador and Italy.

The race, rebranded this year from Oro y Paz to Tour Colombia 2.1, starts February 12 in Medellin with a flat, 14km opening time trial. Stage 2 sees the peloton take on a 150.5km circuit race in Le Ceja, followed by the 167km stage 3 circuit race in Llanogrande. The peloton will take on a 144km circuit race in Medellin for stage 4, followed by the 176.8km fifth stage in La Union. The race concludes with a 173.5km Queen stage that finishes atop Alto las Palmas.

See the complete provisional start list.

Tour Colombia 2.1 teams

WorldTour

Astana

Deceuninck-QuickStep

EF Education First

Movistar

Team Sky

UAE Team Emirates

Pro Continental

Androni Giocattoli Sidermec

Bardiani CSF

Hagens Berman Axeon

Israel Cycling Academy

Neri Sottoli-Selle Italia

Nippo Vini Fantini*

Manzana Postobón

Continental

Aevolo

BetPlay Cycling Team

Coldeportes Zenú

Deprisa Bolivia

Efapel

EPM

GW Shimano

IAM Excelsior

Paisa Pride

Strongman Bicycles

Team Illuminate

Team Medellín





Colombia

Argentina

Italy