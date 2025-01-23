'Tough to make a difference' - Tour Down Under standings still wide open after stage 3 fireworks

18 riders make the lead group behind race leader Romo on stage 3

2025 Tour Down Under stage 3: Jay Vine during the late breakaway
2025 Tour Down Under stage 3: Jay Vine during the late breakaway (Image credit: Getty Images)

Stage 3 had been billed as potentially the toughest stage in the history of the Tour Down Under -  but while it gave a clearer picture of the overall contenders, it still couldn't cause major gaps at the top of the standings, with at least 18 riders remaining in contention.

Javier Romo (Movistar) carved out a five-second gap at the line with his solo winning attack, and together with a 10-second time bonus, shot to the top of the overall standings and into the ochre jersey. However, Jhonatan Narvaez (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) remains a close threat and is just behind at eight seconds.

