Tosatto signs on as Team Sky directeur sportif - News shorts

Image 1 of 5 Matteo Tosatto (Tinkoff) starts his 20th season as a professional (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 5 Esteban Chaves wins Il Lombardia 2016 (Image credit: RCS Sport) Image 3 of 5 Nelson Oliveira (Movistar) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 5 Geoffrey Soupe (Cofidis, Solutions Credits) on the start line (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 5 of 5 Jorge Arcas (Movistar) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Tosatto joins Team Sky as DS

Italian Matteo Tosatto has been hired by Team Sky as a directeur sportif, and will be quickly put to work at the Tour de Pologne, which starts tomorrow.

Tosatto began his career with the Ballan squad in 1998, and spent six seasons with Fassa Bortolo, five with Quick-Step and six seasons with Saxo Bank/Tinkoff. His major victories include one stage win each in the Giro d'Italia and Tour de France (2001, 2006, respectively) and a stage of Paris-Nice. Over his career he competed in 34 Grand Tours and 53 Monuments. The 43-year-old ended his racing career after the Tinkoff team disbanded, having been unable to find another contract.

"Originally I had hoped to continue riding for one more year, but in the end it became clear that this was the time to stop and try something new," Tosatto said to TeamSky.com. "I was working at the Giro d'Italia for Pinarello and it was there that I was able to speak to Dave Brailsford a few times, and we had some conversations about working together.

"My first experience with the team was at the Route du Sud in June where I was able to spend some time in the car to see how the team operates. Then after that I spent two weeks at the team's training camp in Livigno with 14 riders. That was fantastic and I really look forward to working with young riders and helping them to develop. I hope with my experience I can help them to reach their objectives."

Tosatto will start at Tour de Pologne as second directeur sportif to Gabriel Rasch to gain experience.

"My first impressions of the team are that it's a really incredible group and the detail and organisation is very impressive. To be able to work for the best team in the world is a great feeling. Naturally I'm very excited to go to my first race as a Sport Director and this is the best opportunity for me after my career as a pro cyclist."

RCS Sport announce teams for Il Lombardia and Milano-Torino

RCS Sport, the organisers of the last Monument of the season, have announced 25 teams for Il Lombardia, and 19 for its prelude, Milano-Torino.

Milano-Torino takes place on October 5, and will include 14 WorldTour squads - all except Bora-Hansgrohe, Dimension Data, Lotto-Soudal and FDJ, plus Pro Continental teams Androni Giocattoli, Bardiani CSF, Cofidis, Nippo-Vini Fantini and Wilier Triestina.

All of the 18 WorldTour teams will assemble in Como for the 111th edition of Il Lombardia, together with the same Pro Continental teams plus Direct Energie and Gazprom-RusVelo.

Teams for Il Lombardia: AG2R La Mondiale, Astana Pro Team, Bahrain-Merida, BMC Racing Team, Bora-Hansgrohe, Cannondale-Drapac, FDJ, Lotto Soudal, Movistar Team, Orica-Scott, Quick-Step Floors, Dimension Data, Katusha-Alpecin, Team LottoNl-Jumbo, Team Sky, Team Sunweb, Trek-Segafredo, UAE Team Emirates, Androni Giocattoli, Bardiani CSF, Cofidis, Solutions Credits, Direct Energie, Gazprom – Rusvelo, Nippo - Vini Fantini, Wilier Triestina.

Movistar renews with Oliveira, Arcas, Pedrero

The Movistar team announced today it has renewed contracts for three of its riders, including Portuguese time trial specialist Nelson Oliveira. Two neo-pros, Jorge Arcas and Antonio Pedrero, will also remain with the team for an extra year. All three riders are on the team's long list for the Vuelta a Espana.

2018 will be the third year with the team for Oliveira, a five-time Portuguese national champion who won a stage of the Vuelta a Espana with Lampre-Merida before signing with the Spanish squad.

Geoffrey Soupe extends with Cofidis

The Cofidis team announced today it has renewed the contract with sprint lead-out man Geoffrey Soupe for two more seasons. The Frenchman missed out on the Tour de France due to health issues, but is due to return to competition at the Poly Normandie this weekend.