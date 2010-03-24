Top German riders to Frankfurt race on May Day

Image 1 of 3 Stage winner André Greipel (Columbia-HTC) celebrates on the podium. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 2 of 3 Fabian Wegmann (Team Milram) celebrates his victory on the podium. Image 3 of 3 Best young rider Tony Martin (Columbia-HTC) would surrender the white jersey to Andy Schleck. (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

The German race “Rund um den Finanzplatz Eschborn-Frankfurt” can look forward to top teams and top riders again this May 1. Defending champion Fabian Wegmann of Team Milram is expected to ride, as are HTC-Columbia's Andre Greipel and Tony Martin.

So far the race, formerly known as “Rund um den Henninger Turm”, can boast of three ProTour teams (Milram, HTC-Columbia and Rabobank), as well as seven Professional Continental and six Continental teams. It is negotiating with six more teams, and hopes to have 20 teams at the start.

Wegmann broke his collarbone in a crash in Tirreno-Adriatico, but is expected to be able to race in Frankfurt. HTC-Columbia sports director Rolf Aldag said that his team would bring star sprinter Andre Greipel and all-rounder Tony Martin, who last year wore the best young rider jersey at the Tour de France for 12 stages.

The teams confirmed for the race include, in addition to the three ProTour teams, Professional Continental teams Vorarlberg-Corratec, Landbouwkrediet, Topsport-Vlaanderen, Colnago CSF Inox, Skil-Shimano, Vacansoleil, and CCC Polsat Polkowice. The Continental teams, all from Germany, are LKT Team Brandenburg, Seven Stones, Team Heizomat, Team Kuota Indeland, Team NetApp and Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse.