Top Canadians assemble for national team at Tour de Beauce

Image 1 of 3 Best young rider: Hugo Houle ( Spidertech p/b C10) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 2 of 3 Dominique Rollin (FDJ-BigMat) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 3 of 3 KOM leader: Nic Hamilton (Team Canada) (Image credit: Tour of Japan)

Some of the top professional cyclists from Canada will take a brief hiatus from their WorldTour duties to join the Canadian National Team at the upcoming Tour de Beauce on June 11-16. Hugo Houle (AG2R La Mondiale), Dominique Rollin (FDJ), Christian Meier (Orica-GreenEDGE) and Guillaume Boivin (Cannondale Pro Cycling) will take part to help their country rack up UCI points toward qualification for the World Championships.

Also joining the team will be domestic riders Nic Hamilton (Jelly Belly Cycling), Rob Britton (Team Raleigh) and Marsh Cooper (Optum-Kelly Benefit), whose trade teams are not participating in the Tour de Beauce.

Houle finished as runner-up last year, just 19 seconds off the overall victory, and is looking to climb to the top step this year.

"I'm excited to race at home in front of family and friends," he said. "I am motivated to do better. I think I have what it takes to win the 2013 Tour de Beauce.



