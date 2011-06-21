Top Australians to Perth Winter Track GP

Cam Meyer, Stephen Hall and Jack Bobridge in the men's scratch race. (Image credit: www.raceyimages.com)

On June 26, Australia's best sprinters will assemble in Western Australia for the Perth Winter Track Cycling Grand Prix. One of two UCI events held in the state, the Grand Prix will host more than 100 competitors, including the Australian Institute of Sport sprint team, which includes world champions Anna Meares, Kaarle McCulloch and Shane Perkins as well as other Olympic hopefuls Scott Sunderland, Daniel Ellis, Alex Bird, Mathew Glaetzer, Luke Durbridge, Rick Sanders.

The track program begins at 10.00am with qualifying rounds of the sprinting and heats of the Historical Westral Wheelrace. There will be six UCI finals during the day that will include sprint, keirin, points and scratch races for both men and women.

This year will see the 63rd running of the 2000m handicap Westral Wheelrace, which was first run in the Gold rush era of 1897 in the then thriving township of Coolgardie (600km East of Perth). That first race was won by Jack Boyland who went on to become a member of Parliament 20 years later.

The event is part of the Festival of Cycling, which is in its fifth year. It also includes a sportif ride and trade show.

For more information, visit the race website.

