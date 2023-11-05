Toon Aerts eyes new contract as doping ban to expire in February

Seven years ago, Toon Aerts was on the top step of the European Cyclocross Championships in Pontchâteau, scoring the first major success of his career, beating Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Deceuninck) and Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma). Now, he's watching the race on television, waiting out the final months of a two-year doping ban, and looking to sign a contract for next year.

In the build-up to the 2022 UCI Cyclocross World Championships, the 30-year-old tested positive in an out-of-competition test on January 19 for metabolites of the breast cancer drug letrozole, a substance that is banned because it can be used to block the feminizing effects of anabolic steroid use in men.

Aerts protested his innocence and disputed the finding, pinning the positive on a contaminated supplement. However, the container with the contamination was opened and not, therefore, a viable defence.

"I haven't accepted the whole affair yet. I don't know if I ever will," Aerts said to Sporza. "I didn't choose it - I have nothing to do with it. But I have learned to deal with it."

"I have had an unfair trial, but the future can only get brighter. In recent weeks I have felt more and more like a rider again," he said, eyeing the end of his ban on February 15, 2024.

"In the spring I was struggling a bit with less motivation. I was also busy with my job as a teacher. The enthusiasm was sometimes a bit less, but it is now completely back. Cycling and training are what count. In my mind, I am a rider again."

Aerts plans to compete in the final three pro races of the season on February 17 in Sint Niklaas, the 18th in Brussels and the final race in Oostmalle.

"We are counting down. It can't go fast enough now.

"It is especially important to be there again, but I am training to be in top shape in those three races. I will start at the back of the pack anyway, but I want to show myself. I want to show in Sint-Niklaas, Brussels and Oostmalle who Toon Aerts is.

"I don't feel fear. Why should I? But the closer I get to my return, the more nervous I will become. It will be special after two years. There will be some stress, although I have now learned to just work hard. Go with the flow.

"There is still some work to be done, yes. It will be especially difficult to find a competitive rhythm. I have to force that on my own.

"I recently took a test and I know what my level is. That is not a level to compete for a win, but it is something I can build on."

The doping case cost Aerts his position with the Baloise Trek Lions team and he said he is searching for options.

"I don't have a team yet, but I hope to sign something in a few days. We still have to wait and see. That will be fine."

"I am also open about everything. Interested teams can view all the files. I have nothing to hide."