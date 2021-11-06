Tom Pidcock shows off new Pinarello cyclo-cross bike

Image 1 of 2 Tom Pidcock shows off his Pinarello Crossista (Image credit: Tom Pidcock on Strava) Image 2 of 2 Tom Pidcock shows off his Pinarello Crossista (Image credit: Tom Pidcock on Strava)

Tom Pidcock has offered a sneak peak of the new Pinarello cyclo-cross bike that he could use in his first 'cross season as an Ineos Grenadiers rider.

Pidcock enjoyed a breakthrough season in the elite ranks of cyclo-cross last winter, doing so on board a Specialized Crux bike in the colours of Trinity Racing.

He then joined Ineos Grenadiers in February, riding Pinarello bikes on the road but a blacked-out BMC mountain bike when he won Olympic gold, given the Italian brand does not yet make a cross-country mountain bike.

Pinarello launched its Crossista+ cyclo-cross bike in late 2018, but has not released a new version in the years since. Now, though, Pidcock appears to have a new version in his hands.

In a post on Strava showcasing a recent 111km off-road ride in Andorra, Pidcock included two photos of his bike.

On the navy Pinarello frame, the word 'Crossista' stands out in gold along the top tube, while there also appears to be an 'F' in gold on the seat tube, which could indicate it will follow the launch of the Dogma F road bike earlier this year.

The top tube itself is the biggest indicator that this is a new frame. Previously flat, it now features a notable kink, likely designed for more comfortable shouldering when running with the bike.

Elsewhere, the frame features less curvature than on the previous version, with apparently dropped seat stays contributing to a more compact rear triangle.

The bike appears race-ready, complete with personal touches for Pidcock, notably the accents of the British flag on the seat tube and stays in honour of his status as British champion. There is also a strip of gold on the fork, which could be a nod to Pidcock's status as Olympic MTB champion, but could also be part of the standard colour scheme given the gold of the Crossista logo and another flash of gold above the British colours.

Pidcock photographed his new bike caked in mud during an outing in the hills around Andorra, where he racked up 3,199 metres of elevation gain over 111km. He had one large bottle on the bike, as well as a small bag tucked under his integrated Most handlebar/stem.

Pidcock is set to begin his cyclo-cross campaign on December 4 at the Superprestige round in Boom.