Tom Pidcock reveals 2020-21 cyclo-cross schedule
By Cyclingnews
Briton will take in 14 races, ending at the World Championships
Tom Pidcock (Trinity Racing) has revealed his calendar for the 2020-21 cyclo-cross season, taking in 14 races between November and January before switching back to the road and a move to Ineos Grenadiers in March.
The Briton, who was runner-up in the elite men's race at the 2020 UCI Cyclo-cross World Championships last season, will kick off his campaign at the fourth round of the Superprestige series in Merksplas on November 22.
He'll compete in three further rounds of the competition at Boom, Gavere and Heusden-Zolder, as well as all five rounds of the UCI World Cup. Two rounds of the X2O Trofee (formerly known as the DVV Trofee) at Antwerp and Baal are also on the menu for the 21-year-old.
A two-time British 'cross champion, Pidock was looking to make it three in a row in Crawley in January, though the event has been postponed due to COVID-19. Pidcock will end his 'cross season at the World Championships in Oostende, Belgium on January 31.
Pidcock has enjoyed a strong 2020 season, winning three stages and the overall at the under-23 Giro d'Italia plus the E-MTB and U23 cross-country titles at the Mountain Bike World Championships. He also made his elite debut at Road World Championships, taking 42nd place at the end of the 258km race in Imola, Italy.
Shortly after his Giro triumph, Ineos Grenadiers announced Pidcock's signature for the 2021 season on a three-year deal, joining Adam Yates, Daniel Martínez, Richie Porte and Laurens De Plus as new arrivals next season.
Pidcock's 2020-21 cyclo-cross schedule
November 22: Superprestige, Marksplas
November 29: UCI World Cup, Tabor
December 6: Superprestige, Boom
December 12: X2O Trofee, Antwerp
December 13: Superprestige, Gavere
December 20: UCI World Cup, Namen
December 26: Superprestige, Heusden-Zolder
December 27: UCI World Cup, Dendermonde
December 30: Ethias Cross, Bredene
January 1: X2O Trofee, Baal
January 3: UCI World Cup, Hulst
January 24: UCI World Cup, Overijse
January 31: UCI Cyclo-cross World Championships, Oostende
January TBC: British Cyclo-cross Championships, Crawley
