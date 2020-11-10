Tom Pidcock reveals 2020-21 cyclo-cross schedule

Tom Pidcock (Trinity Racing) has revealed his calendar for the 2020-21 cyclo-cross season, taking in 14 races between November and January before switching back to the road and a move to Ineos Grenadiers in March.

The Briton, who was runner-up in the elite men's race at the 2020 UCI Cyclo-cross World Championships last season, will kick off his campaign at the fourth round of the Superprestige series in Merksplas on November 22.

He'll compete in three further rounds of the competition at Boom, Gavere and Heusden-Zolder, as well as all five rounds of the UCI World Cup. Two rounds of the X2O Trofee (formerly known as the DVV Trofee) at Antwerp and Baal are also on the menu for the 21-year-old.

A two-time British 'cross champion, Pidock was looking to make it three in a row in Crawley in January, though the event has been postponed due to COVID-19. Pidcock will end his 'cross season at the World Championships in Oostende, Belgium on January 31.

Pidcock has enjoyed a strong 2020 season, winning three stages and the overall at the under-23 Giro d'Italia plus the E-MTB and U23 cross-country titles at the Mountain Bike World Championships. He also made his elite debut at Road World Championships, taking 42nd place at the end of the 258km race in Imola, Italy.

Shortly after his Giro triumph, Ineos Grenadiers announced Pidcock's signature for the 2021 season on a three-year deal, joining Adam Yates, Daniel Martínez, Richie Porte and Laurens De Plus as new arrivals next season.

Pidcock's 2020-21 cyclo-cross schedule

November 22: Superprestige, Marksplas

November 29: UCI World Cup, Tabor

December 6: Superprestige, Boom

December 12: X2O Trofee, Antwerp

December 13: Superprestige, Gavere

December 20: UCI World Cup, Namen

December 26: Superprestige, Heusden-Zolder

December 27: UCI World Cup, Dendermonde

December 30: Ethias Cross, Bredene

January 1: X2O Trofee, Baal

January 3: UCI World Cup, Hulst

January 24: UCI World Cup, Overijse

January 31: UCI Cyclo-cross World Championships, Oostende

January TBC: British Cyclo-cross Championships, Crawley