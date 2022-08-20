Tom Pidcock puts on a show to take mountain bike gold at European Championships
By Patrick Fletcher published
Briton makes himself the favourite for World Championships as he targets rainbow treble
Tom Pidcock's palmarès continues to expand, with the multi-talented British youngster becoming the European champion in the XC mountain bike at the European Championships on Friday.
The 23-year-old Briton is already the Olympic champion in the discipline after his victory in Tokyo last year, and marked himself out as the favourite for the world title at next week's World Championships in France.
Pidcock, who won the world title in cyclo-cross earlier in the year and a Tour de France stage on the road this summer, was making just his fourth elite-level MTB appearance of the year. As such, he started far from the front row, but steadily worked his way through the field to solo to the gold medal.
On the fourth of eight laps of the 4.3km Munich circuit, Pidcock made it up to the front group and wasted no time in hitting the front to force the issue. On the following lap, he was away, and the final three laps were more of an exhibition, as Pidcock threw in whips and tricks amid his searing out-of-the-saddle accelerations.
He crossed the line 26 seconds clear of a chasing trio, with Sebastian Carstensen (Denmark) claiming the silver medal and Filippo Colombo (Switzerland) the bronze ahead of Victor Koretzky (France).
"It’s certainly a good indication," Pidcock said of Worlds. "Maybe it was a little bit early – it’s quite hard out front on your own. The idea was to make it hard for myself because next week is the big goal.
"Good day, I think. It was super nice racing out in front of these crowds as well – the crowds were fantastic."
After taking aim at the rainbow jersey in Les Gets next week, Pidcock will switch back to the road, his major target being the World Championships in Australia. If he does take the MTB rainbow jersey next weekend to go with the one from 'cross already in his locker, he could be in the frame for an incredible rainbow treble.
"Switching back again [from the road], it’s not so bad. I had a pretty good base in the Tour, a bit of high intensity, so who knows," he said.
"It’s going to be a long season, but I’m going to try my best to be in top shape next week and then in a month and a half’s time [for the Road World Championships] as well."
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month*
Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
after your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Deputy Editor - Europe. Patrick is an NCTJ-trained journalist who has seven years’ experience covering professional cycling. He has a modern languages degree from Durham University and has been able to put it to some use in what is a multi-lingual sport, with a particular focus on French and Spanish-speaking riders. After joining Cyclingnews as a staff writer on the back of work experience, Patrick became Features Editor in 2018 and oversaw significant growth in the site’s long-form and in-depth output. Since 2021 he has been Deputy Editor - Europe, taking more responsibility for the site’s content as a whole, while still writing and - despite a pandemic-induced hiatus - travelling to races around the world. Away from cycling, Patrick spends most of his time playing or watching other forms of sport - football, tennis, trail running, darts, to name a few, but he draws the line at rugby.