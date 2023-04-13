Tom Pidcock confirmed for Amstel Gold Race

Tom Pidcock (left) missed out on the 2021 Amstel Gold Race in a photo finish

Ineos Grenadiers confirmed that Tom Pidcock will return to the Amstel Gold Race on Sunday along with defending champion Michal Kwiatkowski.

The Dutch Classic has been decided in a photo finish in the last two editions. In 2021, Pidcock was on the losing end of a decision of millimetres to Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma).

Last year Kwiatkowski ended up on the winning side by a similar margin over Benoit Cosnefroy (AG2R).

However, the organisation's photo finish setup came under was scrutiny, with questions regarding how straight the finish line was and how well aligned the camera was with the finish line.

Organisers upgraded their equipment for this year to avert any potential controversy.

Ineos' team for Sunday will also include Kim Heiduk, Brandon Rivera, Magnus Sheffield, Connor Swift and Josh Tarling.

Pidcock had a strong start to the Classics season with a win in Strade Bianche, but missed Milan-San Remo after suffering a concussion from a crash during Tirreno-Adriatico.

His main target was the Tour of Flanders, but he finished a distant 52nd after suffering a hunger knock.

Pidcock is looking to the Ardennes Classics to add to his palmares and will be one of the favourites for Sunday along with Tadej Pogačar, who is racing Amstel for the first time since 2019.