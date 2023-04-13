Tom Pidcock confirmed for Amstel Gold Race
Ineos Grenadiers come with options, defending champion Kwiatkowski
Ineos Grenadiers confirmed that Tom Pidcock will return to the Amstel Gold Race on Sunday along with defending champion Michal Kwiatkowski.
The Dutch Classic has been decided in a photo finish in the last two editions. In 2021, Pidcock was on the losing end of a decision of millimetres to Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma).
Last year Kwiatkowski ended up on the winning side by a similar margin over Benoit Cosnefroy (AG2R).
However, the organisation's photo finish setup came under was scrutiny, with questions regarding how straight the finish line was and how well aligned the camera was with the finish line.
Organisers upgraded their equipment for this year to avert any potential controversy.
Ineos' team for Sunday will also include Kim Heiduk, Brandon Rivera, Magnus Sheffield, Connor Swift and Josh Tarling.
Pidcock had a strong start to the Classics season with a win in Strade Bianche, but missed Milan-San Remo after suffering a concussion from a crash during Tirreno-Adriatico.
His main target was the Tour of Flanders, but he finished a distant 52nd after suffering a hunger knock.
Pidcock is looking to the Ardennes Classics to add to his palmares and will be one of the favourites for Sunday along with Tadej Pogačar, who is racing Amstel for the first time since 2019.
Laura Weislo has been with Cyclingnews since 2006 after making a switch from a career in science. As Managing Editor, she coordinates coverage for North American events and global news. As former elite-level road racer who dabbled in cyclo-cross and track, Laura has a passion for all three disciplines. When not working she likes to go camping and explore lesser traveled roads, paths and gravel tracks. Laura's specialises in covering doping, anti-doping, UCI governance and performing data analysis.
