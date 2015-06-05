Tinkov: UCI created chaos and turbulence with Kreuziger passport case

Image 1 of 3 Oleg Tinkov gets the celebrations underway (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 3 Roman Kreuziger (Tinkoff-Saxo) (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 3 of 3 Roman Kreuziger (Tinkoff-Saxo) checks on Giampaolo Caruso (Katusha) (Image credit: ASO)

Oleg Tinkov has called on the UCI to undergo a “serious transformation" after it was announced the sport’s governing body has dropped their Biological Passport case again Roman Kreuziger.

Related Articles UCI and WADA drop biopassport case against Kreuziger

Tinkov, owner of the Tinkoff Saxo team, has stood by Kreuziger throughout the rider’s case, which dates back to June 2014. The rider’s biological passport was called into question with data from March 2011 and August 2011, and from April 2012 through the end of the 2012 Giro d'Italia, leading to the initiation of a passport case. Kreuziger rode for Astana during that period.

Last summer the UCI President Brian Cookson told Cyclingnews that the rider’s passport showed “very serious anomalies" and Kreuziger was handed a preliminary suspension. That was overturned by his national federation, and Tinkov and his team have been consistently critical of the UCI’s handing of the affair.

Via email, Tinkov told Cyclingnews today that, "The Kreuziger and Astana cases, are clearly showing that UCI needs a serious transformation.”

“They need to be more logical and stop creating chaos and turbulence in the sport. I am super happy for Roman and his wife. It has been not easy times for them. And I'll be excited to see him in our Tour de France selection, yet it is up to sport directors to decide.”

Cyclingnews contacted the UCI for comment on the story but were told that beyond their initial press release, no further statement would be made.

"The UCI and WADA have come to the conclusion that, in accordance with the applicable UCI anti-doping rules and WADA Athlete Biological Passport operating guidelines, there is at this stage no basis to proceed further. They have therefore decided to withdraw their appeals. The ABP is managed by the independent Athlete Passport Management Unit (APMU) in Lausanne and ABP cases are prosecuted based on the opinion of an independent Expert Panel.





The Tinkoff-Saxo later issued a statement saying they were "very happy with the decision taken by the World Anti-doping Agency (WADA) and the Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) to withdraw their appeals in the CAS case regarding team rider Roman Kreuziger. The team's management has always believed in Kreuziger and expressed its support, since the outset of the case. Tinkoff-Saxo will evaluate the implications of this decision and no further comments will be made at this stage."