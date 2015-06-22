Tinkoff-Saxo supports Nicki Sørensen after doping admission

Most combative rider of stage 15 Nicki Sörensen (Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank). (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Following the admission of its directeur sportif Nicki Sørensen to doping during his own racing career, the Tinkoff-Saxo team has come out in support of the Danish former professional, stating, it "was convinced at the time and remains of the view that Sørensen has conducted himself fully in accordance with this culture over the past decade of working with the team".

Sørensen was a target of an investigation by Anti-doping Denmark (ADD), which is also looking into the role of former Tinkoff-Saxo team owner Bjarne Riis in riders' doping.

"Nicki Sørensen informed the management of Tinkoff-Saxo at the time he spoke to Anti Doping Danmark (ADD) in 2013," the team press release read. "Sørensen advised Tinkoff-Saxo that the matters he talked about with ADD were related to before 2004 and he expressed his deep regret that they had occurred. Tinkoff-Saxo accepted that these were matters to be privately resolved between ADD and Sørensen."

The 40-year-old Sørensen retired from competition at the end of last season and remained with the organisation as a director.

The full ADD report on its three-year investigation into doping in Danish cycling is due to be published Tuesday, but Sørensen made his admission after Michael Rasmussen accused ADD of covering up mention of Sørensen.

The Tinkoff-Saxo team stated it has a "deep-rooted anti-doping culture that is implemented throughout the entire team," and added that it has "supported the cooperation and collaboration by all its members with any entity involved in creating a better environment in professional cycling."

Unlike Team Sky, which has ended its relationship with a number of staff members because of their past involvement in doping, Tinkoff-Saxo continues to support Sørensen.

"The team believes that a full disclosure of negative past practices should be encouraged in order to identify and implement appropriate measures to prevent wrongdoing in the present and future sport."