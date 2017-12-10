Timmer retires from professional racing

Image 1 of 5 Albert Timmer (Team Sunweb) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 5 Albert Timmer (Team Giant-Alpecin) (Image credit: Team Giant-Alpecin) Image 3 of 5 Albert Timmer (Team Argos-Shimano) (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 4 of 5 Albert Timmer (Argos Shimano) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 5 Albert Timmer (Skil-Shimano) (Image credit: Cees van Keulen-Gerwen)

Team Subweb rider Albert Timmer announced his retirement from racing after 11 seasons. The Dutchman has made the decision so that he can spend more time with his family and work on a new chapter of his life.

Related Articles Albert Timmer gets his chance to shine at the Giro d'Italia

"I've had a brilliant career during my 11 years with the team and learned an incredible amount from those around me in the broadest way possible," said Timmer. "I feel that I've taken the maximum out of my capabilities as an athlete and I look back hugely proud of what we have achieved together.





Timmer has been with the Sunweb set-up – it was Skil-Shimano when he joined – since he turned professional in 2007. He has ridden 11 Grand Tours, including this year's Tour de France, and won the mountains classification at the Tour de Luxembourg in 2012. Several of his teammates took to Twitter to pay homage to Timmer, including Marcel Kittel.

"My friend & teammate for 5 years @alberttimmer finishes his career today. I started my pro career with him, we won many big races together & he is a great guy. Thanks for all your support Albi! I wish you all the best for your future," Kittel wrote.