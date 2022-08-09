Tim Wellens joins UAE Team Emirates after decade at Lotto Soudal
By Stephen Farrand published
Belgian agrees two-year deal to strengthen UAE Classics squad
Tim Wellens will ride for UAE Team Emirates in 2023 after spending his entire career with Lotto Soudal.
The 31-year-old Flemish rider had been linked with UAE Team Emirates in recent weeks as Lotto Soudal fight to avoid relegation from the WorldTour and develop a generation of new young riders. Wellens has signed a two-year contract.
"After ten great years with my former team I decided it was time for a new challenge," Wellens said.
"I feel like I’m joining a truly global team at UAE Emirates with a really professional structure and a lot of ambition. I’m very excited to get started and be part of the squad for 2023 and beyond."
More to follow
Stephen is the most experienced member of the Cyclingnews team, having reported on professional cycling since 1994. He has held the position of European editor since 2012 and previously worked for Reuters, Shift Active Media, and Cycling Weekly, among other publications.