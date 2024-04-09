Tim Merlier to ride second Giro d'Italia in 2024, Soudal-QuickStep boss confirms

By James Moultrie
published

Belgian sprinter will make first Grand Tour appearance in 18 months

Tim Merlier (Soudal-QuickStep)
Tim Merlier (Soudal-QuickStep) (Image credit: Getty Images)

After missing out on a Grand Tour appearance in 2023, Tim Merlier (Soudal-QuickStep) will be back at one of the big three-week races in May for his second Giro d’Italia.

The Belgian’s place on the Giro roster was reportedly confirmed by team boss Patrick Lefevere to Sporza earlier today. 

James Moultrie
James Moultrie
News Writer

James Moultrie is a gold-standard NCTJ journalist who joined Cyclingnews as a News Writer in 2023 after originally contributing as a freelancer for eight months, during which time he also wrote for Eurosport, Rouleur and Cycling Weekly. Prior to joining the team he reported on races such as Paris-Roubaix and the Giro d’Italia Donne for Eurosport and has interviewed some of the sport’s top riders in Chloé Dygert, Lizzie Deignan and Wout van Aert. Outside of cycling, he spends the majority of his time watching other sports – rugby, football, cricket, and American Football to name a few.