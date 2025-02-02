Tibor Del Grosso aims to 'get to the top' in road and cyclocross with WorldTour step-up approaching

By
published

Young Dutch star to open first senior road campaign at Paris-Nice in 2025

Tibor Del Grosso (Netherlands) wins the 2025 Men Under-23 Cyclo-cross World Championships
Tibor Del Grosso (Netherlands) wins the 2025 Men Under-23 Cyclo-cross World Championships (Image credit: Alex Whitehead/SWpix)

Now a two-time under-23 cyclocross world champion, Tibor Del Grosso is aiming to 'get to the top' of both the road and cyclocross disciplines and will open his WorldTour career at Paris-Nice next month.

The 21-year-old Alpecin-Deceuninck rider took his first two .2-level wins last season at the Gran Premio New York City one-day race and prologue of the Oberösterreich Rundfahrt, also finishing runner-up in the SD WORX BW Classic. 

Ben Goddard

Ben raced as an amateur cyclist in the UK from a young age into the senior ranks on the road, track and in cyclocross. He has an NQJ qualification in journalism, and a sports journalism degree, and has spent over 10 years as a news and sports journalist. Ben has been covering cyclocross for media outlets, including Cyclingnews, since 2021 and has been on the ground reporting at World Championships in Zolder, Belvaux, Valkenberg, Dubendorf, and Hoogerheide. Away from cycling as a freelance sports journalist, Ben regularly reports on a range of sports including football, rugby, and snooker amongst others. However, he is happiest whilst reporting on-site at cyclocross races in Belgium and the Netherlands.