TIBCO completes 2014 team with Dvorak, Schwager

Team TIBCO/To the Top finalized its 2014 roster with the addition of Andrea Dvorak, formerly of the Exergy-Twenty16 squad, and Swiss time trial champion Patricia Schwager.

Dvorak has been a strong climber and domestique on professional teams for the past eight seasons, mixing her time with domestic racing and international competition with the US national team, including the world championships in 2012 and 2013. She scored her first overseas victory in La Route de France in 2012.

"Andrea adds a lot of depth, particularly to our stage race squad," team manager Linda Jackson said. "She'll also bring more leadership to the team, both domestically and in Europe."

The team also signed 20-year-old Canadians Alizee Brien, Anika Todd, 23, and 22-year-old Emma Grant of Great Britain, winner of the 2012 Air Force Cycling Classic.

"Emma is another all-around talent who is still developing her ability," Jackson said. "We're looking forward to giving her some opportunities and seeing her further her development."

Other additions for 2014 include neo-pro Sara Clafferty Headley and Scotti Wilborne, with returning riders Joanne Kiesanowski, Amanda Miller, Jasmin Glaesser, Samantha Schneider, Lauren Stephens and Kristabel Doebel-Hickok

Team TIBCO/To the Top Roster for 2014

Alizee Brien (Can)

Sara Clafferty Headley (USA)

Kristabel Doebel-Hickok (USA)

Andrea Dvorak (USA)

Jasmin Glaesser (Can

Emma Grant (GBr)

Joanne Kiesanowski (NZl)

Amanda Miller (USA)

Samantha Schneider (USA)

Patricia Schwager (Swi)

Lauren Stephens (USA)

Anika Todd (CAN)

Scotti Wilborne (USA)