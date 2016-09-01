Adam Blythe headlines Great Britain national team for 2016 Tour of Britain

Image 1 of 5 An elated Adam Blythe (Tinkoff) (Image credit: Simon Wilkinson / SWpix.com) Image 2 of 5 Tao Geoghegan Hart (Axeon) launches an attack on the field. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 3 of 5 Dan Mclay of Great Britain during Stage Three of the 2014 Tour de Avenir in Montrond les Bains. Image 4 of 5 Mark Stewart of Great Britain and 100%ME won the Long Lap round of the 1878 Cup during day one of the London Six Day Race (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 5 of 5 Ollie Wood celebrates

British champion Adam Blythe has been in the national Great Britain team for the Tour of Britain, kicking off in Glasgow on September 4. With Blythe's trade team Tinkoff not competing in the squad, the 26-year-old is free to compete for the national squad and make a second appearance at the race.

Blythe isn't the only British champion in the line-up with U23 national champion Tao Geoghegan Hart of Axeon Hagens Berman also selected for the race and makes his third appearance after 15th on debut, and 21st in 2015.

"We have been able to name an extremely strong team, with several of our riders having already excelled in various races over the summer. The blend of youth and experience is excellent, and will hopefully prove very effective in what will be an extremely high quality race," Great Britain Cycling Team academy coach Keith Lambert said.

Dan McLay of Fortuneo - Vital Concept will bolster the sprint stocks alongside Blythe, having impressed with several top-ten results on Tour de France debut. The 24-year-old recently rode for the Great Britain team at the RideLondon Classic last month and makes his second appearance at the Tour of Britain with the national team after his 2014 debut.

Mark Stewart, 21, is the sole Tour of Britain debutant in the line up but is familiar with British stage racing having ridden Tour de Yorkshire in May. Gabriel Cullaigh and Oliver Wood also rode with the national team at Tour de Yorkshire, although the 20-year-old duo both rode with the Great Britain team at the 2015 Tour of Britain.

Great Britain Cycling Team for the Tour of Britain: Gabriel Cullaigh, Dan McLay, Tao Geoghegan Hart, Mark Stewart, Oliver Wood and Adam Blythe.