Three riders disqualified under mechanical doping rule

Three riders were disqualified from the final stage of the Tour de Banyuwangi Ijen on Saturday, including overall winner Peter Pouly, under the UCI rule that covers technological fraud, or 'mechanical doping'. Pouly and teammate Konstantin Fast, Nicolas Magnan and Singha Infinite Cycling Team manager Brandon Teo were disqualified under rule 12.1.13bis, according to the official communique.

As a result of the disqualification, Australian Jai Crawford (Kinan Cycling Team) was elevated to overall race winner.

Pouly took to Facebook to deny the charge, stating that a bike he took was too light and simply failed to conform to the UCI rules (1.3.01).

"Today my Bike was destroyed by 1 other team. I just realized this 1 minute before to start, I went to take another bike Infinite Pulse Team and of course I don't have time to put it conform to the UCI rules. As well after 30k I noticed the stem of my bike was not lock and I need to go to the car for fix it," Pouly wrote.

"All the team was disqualify because my bike was to light and only 1 chainring same as many bike especially the bike from the number 2 are to light. Cycling its folklore and fun."

Pouly posted this photo of his cracked frame that led to him taking the replacement bike.