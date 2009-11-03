Three mountain bikers among finalists for Australia's People's Choice award

Image 1 of 2 Caroline Buchanan wins the women's world championship for Australia. (Image credit: AFP) Image 2 of 2 Sam Willougby (Image credit: Evan Jeffery / evanjeffery.blogspot.com)

Three mountain bikers are among the eight finalists for the 2009 People's Choice Cyclist of the Year award by Cycling Australia.

Current four cross world champions Caroline Buchanan and Jared Graves are on the list as is 2008 Cycling Australia junior male mountain biker and BMXer of the year Sam Willoughby. Buchanan and Graves won their world titles in Canberra, Australia, in September, and Willoughby also finished ninth. In addition to mountain bike races, all three compete in BMX.

The trio faces tough competition in the form of riders like World Road Champion Cadel Evans and Grand Tour stage winner Simon Gerrans.

Finalists are Brendan Bailey, Buchanan, Evans, Gerrans, Graves, Anna Meares, Mark Renshaw and Willoughby.

The national body invites Australian cycling fans to select their winner, which will be announced at the Jayco Australian Cyclist of the Year Awards in Melbourne, Victoria on November 22, 2009. Voting will close at midnight Friday 6, November 2009 AEST. Voting is open to Australian residents only and all those who lodge a nomination will go in the draw for a prize pack, which includes flights and accommodation to attend the awards night.

Visit Cycling Australia's finalist page to vote for your favourite from the final eight (link opens to an external website in a new window).

