Three months to the 2017 Tour Down Under - Gallery

Image 1 of 59 Cadel Evans rode the 2010 edition of the race as the world champion Image 2 of 59 The jersey winners from 2006 with Simon Gerrans taking the overall Image 3 of 59 In a reversal of 2012, Simon Gerrans won the Willunga Hill stage but lost the overall to Tom-Jelte Slagter (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 59 Burnt out areas like this are a reminder of how devastating bush fires can be (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 59 The first time the Tour Down Under finished in Paracombe, it was Rohan Dennis taking the win and setting up his GC victory (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 59 Cadel Evans rode a commemorative BMC bike during his final appearance at the race in 2015 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 59 While the stage 6 city criterium is a largely enjoyable and relaxed day, accidents can still happen (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 59 Cadel Evans fighting to hold on to the ochre jersey during the race but ultimately couldn't hold off Simon Gerrans who took the 2014 title (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 59 The Willunga Hill stage is best attended of all race days on the Australian calendar (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 59 The Corkscrew climb has quickly become a key feature of the race (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 59 The twilight criterium on the eve of the race attracts the fans and kicks off the racing at the Tour Down Under (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 12 of 59 Champagne time for the 2013 Tour Down Under jersey winners (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 13 of 59 An umbrella helps keep the sun off during the hot and sunny days (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 14 of 59 Rohan Dennis has time to check his phone during the 2015 edition of the race which he won (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 15 of 59 Simon Gerrans takes in the moment having sealed his fourth overall Tour Down Under victory (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 16 of 59 Richie Porte riding to his third straight win on Willunga Hill in 2016 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 17 of 59 Adam Hansen takes a beer from the fans on Willunga Hill. The queen stage is usually packed with the fans (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 18 of 59 The seaside town of Glenelg is regular host of stages at the Tour Down Under (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 19 of 59 Photos of former pros with joeys is a given at the Tour Down Under (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 20 of 59 Just in case the riders forget which country they are racing in (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 21 of 59 The finish at Stirling is always a fan favorite with the riders completing several laps before the slightly uphill finish (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 22 of 59 Petr 'The snake charmer' Vakoč (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 23 of 59 The race takes in Aldinga Beach during the Willunga Hill stage (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 24 of 59 The Norton Summit climb made its debut in the race last year and returns in 2017. The 5km climb offers views of the CBD and is one of the favourite climbs for the locals (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 25 of 59 2001 Tour Down Under champion Stuart O'Grady salutes his home crowd Image 26 of 59 2011 winner Cameron Meyer of the Garmin team Image 27 of 59 Team Sky go one-two with Greg Henderson and CJ Sutton in the pre-race Down Under criterium in 2010 Image 28 of 59 The GreenEdge team line up for the 2012 edition of the race Image 29 of 59 André Greipel collects one of his many prizes from his Tour Down Under. This time it's a Driza-Bone rain coat Image 30 of 59 Will Clarke won a memorable stage into Stirling with the UniSA team Image 31 of 59 Former world champion Óscar Freire won a stage of the race when with Katusha Image 32 of 59 Alejandro Valverde won the stage up Willunga in 2012 but it was Simon Gerrans celebrating the overall Image 33 of 59 Simon Gerrans wins the second of his four Tour Down Under titles Image 34 of 59 Baden Cooke celebrates one of his four Tour Down Under stage wins Image 35 of 59 Mikel Astarloza (AG2R Prévoyance) is one of two Spanish riders have to have the race Image 36 of 59 Fabio Sacchi brought some European fashion to the 2002 edition of the race Image 37 of 59 Robbie McEwen winning a stage of the race back in 2002 Image 38 of 59 Ben Day gets the stage win in 2005 for the national wildcard team Image 39 of 59 Baden Cooke gets the final stage win of the 2004 Tour Down Under Image 40 of 59 Mark Renshaw is one of numerous Australian's to have led the Tour Down Under Image 41 of 59 Andre Greipel, winning here in 2008, holds the record of most Tour Down Under stage wins Image 42 of 59 Mark Cavendish showing the effects of a crash when he rode the race in 2011 Image 43 of 59 Michael Matthews celebrating his first WorldTour win at the 2011 Tour Down Under Image 44 of 59 Matt Goss wins the 2011 Cancer Council Classic Image 45 of 59 Robbie McEwen riding away for yet another Tour Down Under stage win Image 46 of 59 Temperatures into the 40's are common at the Tour Down Under but the riders still manage to smile Image 47 of 59 It was a colorful peloton contesting the Tour Down Under back in 2000 Image 48 of 59 A wheelie from Robbie McEwen gets the crowd going Image 49 of 59 The ONCE-Eroski squad celebrate winning the 2003 team prize with their boomerangs on the podium Image 50 of 59 A young Philippe Gilbert wins the U23 award in 2004 Image 51 of 59 LL Sanchez and Alberto Contador cross the line together back in 2005 Image 52 of 59 Martin Elmiger's 2007 victory was the fourth in race history for AG2R Prévoyance Image 53 of 59 Allan Davis won the stage into Victor Harbor in 2008 Image 54 of 59 Lance Armstrong and Astana team manager Johan Bruyneel with the press ahead of the race in 2009 Image 55 of 59 Robbie McEwan enjoys his victory lap after his 2009 Down Under Classic criterium win Image 56 of 59 Lance Armstrong attracted a large following when he rode the race in 2009 with Astana Image 57 of 59 Lance Armstrong returned to the race in 2010 with his RadioShack team Image 58 of 59 Champagne time for the 2010 jersey winners Image 59 of 59 Mark Renshaw celebrates winning a stage of the Tour Down Under during his Crédit Agricole days

The 2016 season is far from over, yet it's now less than three months until the 2017 WorldTour gets underway in South Australia with the 19th running of the Tour Down Under. The race starts with the Saturday, 15 January People's Choice Classic before getting underway with gusto on Tuesday, January 17 with the 145km stage 1 from Unley to Lyndoch, and concludes Sunday, 22 January with an Adelaide city circuit.

Since its 1999 debut, won by Stuart O'Grady, the Tour Down Under has become a key early-season race and has regularly attracted the biggest names in the sport. The 2017 edition will continue that trend with world champion Peter Sagan confirmed to start his Bora-hansgrohe career in Adelaide, with more riders to be confirmed over the coming months.

With less than 100 days to go until the start of the race, Cyclingnews has put together a retrospective gallery of the race as we start our countdown to the start of the Tour Down Under.

