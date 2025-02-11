Three Days of Grenoble track meet cancelled due to financial and infrastructure problems

Event founded in 1971 and revived in 2023 and 2024 lost €25,000 per edition

Belgian cyclist Iljo Keisse C competes in the men cycling individual pursuit of the Grenobles six days of cycling 6 jours cyclistes de Grenoble on October 27 2011 at the Palais des Sports in Grenoble eastern France The 40th edition of the Grenobles six days of cycling will run from today to November 1 2011 AFP PHOTO JEANPIERRE CLATOT Photo credit should read JEANPIERRE CLATOTAFP via Getty Images
Riders in action at the Six Days of Grenoble in 2011 (Image credit: Getty Images)

After 46 years, the Three Days of Grenoble track meet is no longer, with organisers announcing that the town's velodrome is no longer up to standard to host the event.

The event was founded in 1971 and ran up until 2014 before a nine-year break. It was run as a three-day event in 2013 and 2014 before being revived in 2023 and 2024.

Dani Ostanek
Senior News Writer

Dani Ostanek is Senior News Writer at Cyclingnews, having joined in 2017 as a freelance contributor and later being hired full-time. Before joining the team, they had written for numerous major publications in the cycling world, including CyclingWeekly and Rouleur. They write and edit at Cyclingnews as well as running newsletter, social media, and how to watch campaigns.

Dani has reported from the world's top races, including the Tour de France, Road World Championships, and the spring Classics. They have interviewed many of the sport's biggest stars, including Mathieu van der Poel, Demi Vollering, and Remco Evenepoel, and their favourite races are the Giro d'Italia, Strade Bianche and Paris-Roubaix.

Season highlights from 2024 include reporting from Paris-Roubaix –  'Unless I'm in an ambulance, I'm finishing this race' – Cyrus Monk, the last man home at Paris-Roubaix – and the Tour de France – 'Disbelief', gratitude, and family – Mark Cavendish celebrates a record-breaking Tour de France sprint win.

