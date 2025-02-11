Three Days of Grenoble track meet cancelled due to financial and infrastructure problems

Riders in action at the Six Days of Grenoble in 2011

After 46 years, the Three Days of Grenoble track meet is no longer, with organisers announcing that the town's velodrome is no longer up to standard to host the event.

The event was founded in 1971 and ran up until 2014 before a nine-year break. It was run as a three-day event in 2013 and 2014 before being revived in 2023 and 2024.

Famous names including Eddy Merckx, Felice Gimondi, Freddy Maertens, Francesco Moser, Laurent Fignon, Bradley Wiggins, and Iljo Keisse have all taken part in the November event over the years.

Now, it appears the 2024 event will be its final edition. Grenoble's Palais des Sports "no longer offers the level of standard sufficient" for the event to continue being run, Guy Chanal, head of the GC Productions company which organises the meet, said.

"Two years ago we relaunched the Three Days of Grenoble after a nine-year hiatus," Chanal said, according to L'Equipe.

"We wanted to revive, together and with the athletes, the Palais des Sports track with an event that has long been part of the sporting and cultural heritage of the city and of cycling.

"Despite the success of the 2023 and 2024 editions, we have reluctantly decided to no longer organize the Three Days.

"High-level sport is not a show like any other. The Palais des Sports de Grenoble no longer offers the level of standard sufficient for the Three Days to be held in good conditions."

Chanal said that the total budget to organise the Three Days was €400,000 but said to France 3 that it lost money each year.

"Every year, there were costs for restoring the track and that costs us money," he said, before adding that each event lost €25,000. "It was popular but not a financial success.

"It's a real human story. I spent my life in this building. For me, it's one of the most beautiful venues in France. I remain passionate but I can't take so many financial risks

"I have no bitterness. I hope that those who are responsible for this venue will hear it positively: it would take investment and political will to restore the infrastructure, Chanal concluded, before noting that the venue can continue to "organise concerts, but no longer sporting events."