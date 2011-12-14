Three candidate cities vie for 2014-15 US Cyclo-cross Nationals

The US cyclo-cross peloton has grown (Image credit: Jon Devich)

Three cities have been selected as finalists to host the 2014 and 2015 USA Cycling Cyclo-cross National Championships according to USA Cycling on Wednesday. The three potential host cities are Asheville, North Carolina (Biltmore Estate), Austin, Texas (Zilker Park) and Boulder, Colorado (Valmont Bike Park).

With six bids under consideration, USA Cycling evaluated potential host cities using various criteria, including: accessibility, community support, course options, technical expertise and the organization's commitment to volunteer recruitment, marketing and lodging.

USA Cycling will conduct site visits before making the final determination. The strength of each bid will be re-examined after reviewing the proposed course, venue location and available facilities. Additionally, USA Cycling will meet with the local convention and visitors bureau and sports commission staff.

"We are extremely excited about the quality and depth of the bids we received for this event," National Events Director Kelli Lusk said. "All of the cities offered spectacular presentations. We're confident that any of these three cities would make a great host for this event in 2014 and 2015."

The next USA Cycling Cyclo-cross National Championship on the slate is set for Madison, Wisconsin on January 4-8, 2012.