Thomas, Dowsett and Tony Martin face off in Volta ao Algarve time trial
Full start times for stage 3 time trial
It’s tight at the top of the overall classification in the Volta ao Algarve and there is still everything to play for going into the mid-race time trial. The 18km route brings the riders along an almost pan-flat course, out-and-back from the town of Sagres on the southernmost tip of Portugal.
The route may not look too challenging at first but there are some technical corners to negotiate at the start and finish, and the potential for costal winds cannot be ignored. Tony Martin (Etixx-QuickStep) is surely the favourite to take the stage but he could face some stiff competition from riders such as Alex Dowsett, or even a few of the GC contenders.
After duking it out on the first summit finish of the Alto da Foia, Luis Leon Sanchez (Astana) and Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) will go toe-to-toe for leadership. Only five seconds split the pair going into the test but both are proven in this type of time trial so it could be a close battle. Jon Izagirre (Movistar) can also not be overlooked in terms of the overall classification, as he proved at last year’s Tour de Pologne.
Whatever happens in Sagres will set the scene for the final mountain showdown this Sunday on the summit finish of Alto do Malhão.
Look below for start times for stage 3 of the Volta ao Algarve.
Results
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Time
|Viktor Manakov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|12:30:00
|Leonel Coutinho (Por) La Aluminios/Antarte
|12:31:00
|Alexander Serov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|12:32:00
|Joaquim Silva (Por) W52/FC Porto
|12:33:00
|Roman Maikin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|12:34:00
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|12:35:00
|Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
|12:36:00
|Francisco Cantero (Por) Louletano-Hospital de Loule
|12:37:00
|Jonas Koch (Ger) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|12:38:00
|Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|12:39:00
|Ralf Matzka (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|12:40:00
|Artur Ershov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|12:41:00
|Raul Alarcón (Por) W52/FC Porto
|12:42:00
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|12:43:00
|Jesús Hernández (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|12:44:00
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|12:45:00
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
|12:46:00
|Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|12:47:00
|Martin Kholer (Swi) Team Roth
|12:48:00
|Cristian Carralero (Por) Louletano-Hospital de Loule
|12:49:00
|Hélder Ferreira (Por) Efapel
|12:50:00
|Óscar Brea (Por) Sporting/Tavira
|12:51:00
|Sandro Pinto (Por) Louletano-Hospital de Loule
|12:52:00
|Hernâni Broco (Por) La Aluminios/Antarte
|12:53:00
|Artem Nych (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|12:54:00
|Stephen Clancy (Irl) Team Novo Nordisk
|12:55:00
|Guillaume Almeida (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista
|12:56:00
|Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk
|12:57:00
|Rui Rodrigues (Por) Louletano-Hospital de Loule
|12:58:00
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) IAM Cycling
|12:59:00
|Pablo Guerrero (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista
|13:00:00
|David Livramento (Por) Sporting/Tavira
|13:01:00
|Carlos Jimenez (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista
|13:02:00
|Válter Pereira (Por) Sporting/Tavira
|13:03:00
|Michael Valgren (Den) Tinkoff Team
|13:04:00
|Sean Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|13:05:00
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|13:06:00
|Ivan Savitskii (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|13:07:00
|Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
|13:08:00
|Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|13:09:00
|Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|13:10:00
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ
|13:11:00
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|13:12:00
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|13:13:00
|Rafael Reis (Por) W52/FC Porto
|13:14:00
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|13:15:00
|Rafael Silva (Por) Efapel
|13:16:00
|Kamil Gradek (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|13:17:00
|Matteo Tossatto (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|13:18:00
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|13:19:00
|Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ
|13:20:00
|Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team
|13:21:00
|Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
|13:22:00
|David Rodrigues (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista
|13:23:00
|Nuno Meireles (Por) La Aluminios/Antarte
|13:24:00
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ
|13:25:00
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|13:26:00
|Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling
|13:27:00
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|13:28:00
|Álvaro Trueba (Por) Efapel
|13:29:00
|Pawel Franczak (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|13:30:00
|Filipe Cardoso (Por) Efapel
|13:31:00
|Jan Bárta (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|13:32:00
|Joni Brandão (Por) Efapel
|13:33:00
|Iurii Trofimov (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|13:34:00
|Jonas Van Genechten (Swi) IAM Cycling
|13:35:00
|José De Segovia (Por) Louletano-Hospital de Loule
|13:36:00
|Grischa Janorschke (Ger) Team Roth
|13:37:00
|Vicente García De Mateos (Por) Louletano-Hospital de Loule
|13:38:00
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|13:39:00
|Samuel Caldeira (Por) W52/FC Porto
|13:40:00
|Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Bora-Argon 18
|13:41:00
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|13:42:00
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|13:43:00
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|13:44:00
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
|13:45:00
|Ricardo Mestre (Por) W52/FC Porto
|13:46:00
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek-Segafredo
|13:47:00
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step
|13:48:00
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|13:49:00
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
|13:50:00
|Julian Arredondo (Col) Trek-Segafredo
|13:51:00
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|13:52:00
|Bruno Silva (Por) La Aluminios/Antarte
|13:53:00
|Adam Stachowiak (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|13:54:00
|Wouter Wippert (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|13:55:00
|Luis Mas (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|13:56:00
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|13:57:00
|Domingos Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|13:58:00
|Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha
|13:59:00
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|14:00:00
|Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Team Katusha
|14:01:00
|João Rodrigues (Por) W52/FC Porto
|14:02:00
|Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha
|14:03:00
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
|14:04:00
|Karel Hnik (Cze) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|14:05:00
|Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
|14:06:00
|Hugo Sancho (Por) La Aluminios/Antarte
|14:07:00
|Nuno Almeida (Por) Efapel
|14:08:00
|Luís Afonso (Por) La Aluminios/Antarte
|14:09:00
|Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|14:10:00
|Henrique Casimiro (Por) Efapel
|14:11:00
|Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|14:12:00
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ
|14:13:00
|Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky
|14:14:00
|Davd De La Fuente (Por) Sporting/Tavira
|14:15:00
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
|14:16:00
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ
|14:17:00
|Matthias Krizek (Aut) Team Roth
|14:18:00
|Victor Etxebarria (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista
|14:19:00
|Sérgio Paulinho (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|14:20:00
|Nico Brüngger (Swi) Team Roth
|14:21:00
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
|14:22:00
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff Team
|14:23:00
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 18
|14:24:00
|Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team
|14:25:00
|David Belda (Swi) Team Roth
|14:26:00
|Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ
|14:27:00
|Jürgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|14:28:00
|David Lozano (USA) Team Novo Nordisk
|14:29:00
|César Fonte (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista
|14:30:00
|Diego Rubio (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|14:31:00
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|14:32:00
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team
|14:33:00
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|14:34:00
|Vicente Reynes (Spa) IAM Cycling
|14:35:00
|Luís Fernandes (Por) Sporting/Tavira
|14:36:00
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Team Katusha
|14:37:00
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Sky
|14:38:00
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Team Roth
|14:39:00
|Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|14:40:00
|Jesús Ezquerra (Por) Sporting/Tavira
|14:41:00
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|14:42:00
|Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|14:43:00
|Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|14:44:00
|Victor Campanaerts (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|14:45:00
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|14:46:00
|Frederico Figueiredo (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista
|14:47:00
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling
|14:48:00
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|14:49:00
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|14:50:00
|Rigoberto Urán (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|14:51:00
|Silvio Herkoltz (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|14:52:00
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|14:53:00
|Javier Megías (USA) Team Novo Nordisk
|14:54:00
|Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|14:55:00
|Daniel Mestre (Por) Efapel
|14:56:00
|Alberto Losada (Spa) Team Katusha
|14:57:00
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Por) Sporting/Tavira
|14:58:00
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|14:59:00
|Rui Vinhas (Por) W52/FC Porto
|15:00:00
|Bruno Pires (Por) Team Roth
|15:01:00
|João Benta (Por) Louletano-Hospital de Loule
|15:02:00
|Jordi Simón (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|15:03:00
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|15:04:00
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|15:05:00
|Eduard Prades (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|15:06:00
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
|15:07:00
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|15:08:00
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team
|15:09:00
|Ricardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|15:10:00
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
|15:11:00
|Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|15:12:00
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|15:13:00
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ
|15:14:00
|Fränk Schleck (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|15:15:00
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
|15:16:00
|Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
|15:17:00
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha
|15:18:00
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling
|15:19:00
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|15:20:00
|Hector Saez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|15:21:00
|Amaro Antunes (Por) La Aluminios/Antarte
|15:22:00
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
|15:23:00
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha
|15:24:00
|Ion Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|15:25:00
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|15:26:00
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|15:27:00
|Luis León Sánchez (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|15:28:00
