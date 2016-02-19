Trending

Thomas, Dowsett and Tony Martin face off in Volta ao Algarve time trial

Full start times for stage 3 time trial

Image 1 of 3

New race leader Luis Leon Sanchez (Astana)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 3

Geraint Thomas (Sky) riding to second place

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 3

Tony Martin with Marcel Kittel on his wheel early in the stage

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

It’s tight at the top of the overall classification in the Volta ao Algarve and there is still everything to play for going into the mid-race time trial. The 18km route brings the riders along an almost pan-flat course, out-and-back from the town of Sagres on the southernmost tip of Portugal.

The route may not look too challenging at first but there are some technical corners to negotiate at the start and finish, and the potential for costal winds cannot be ignored. Tony Martin (Etixx-QuickStep) is surely the favourite to take the stage but he could face some stiff competition from riders such as Alex Dowsett, or even a few of the GC contenders.

After duking it out on the first summit finish of the Alto da Foia, Luis Leon Sanchez (Astana) and Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) will go toe-to-toe for leadership. Only five seconds split the pair going into the test but both are proven in this type of time trial so it could be a close battle. Jon Izagirre (Movistar) can also not be overlooked in terms of the overall classification, as he proved at last year’s Tour de Pologne.

Whatever happens in Sagres will set the scene for the final mountain showdown this Sunday on the summit finish of Alto do Malhão.

Look below for start times for stage 3 of the Volta ao Algarve.

Results

Rider Name (Country) TeamTime
Viktor Manakov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo12:30:00
Leonel Coutinho (Por) La Aluminios/Antarte12:31:00
Alexander Serov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo12:32:00
Joaquim Silva (Por) W52/FC Porto12:33:00
Roman Maikin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo12:34:00
Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step12:35:00
Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk12:36:00
Francisco Cantero (Por) Louletano-Hospital de Loule12:37:00
Jonas Koch (Ger) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team12:38:00
Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA12:39:00
Ralf Matzka (Ger) Bora-Argon 1812:40:00
Artur Ershov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo12:41:00
Raul Alarcón (Por) W52/FC Porto12:42:00
Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo12:43:00
Jesús Hernández (Rus) Tinkoff Team12:44:00
Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal12:45:00
Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling12:46:00
Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team12:47:00
Martin Kholer (Swi) Team Roth12:48:00
Cristian Carralero (Por) Louletano-Hospital de Loule12:49:00
Hélder Ferreira (Por) Efapel12:50:00
Óscar Brea (Por) Sporting/Tavira12:51:00
Sandro Pinto (Por) Louletano-Hospital de Loule12:52:00
Hernâni Broco (Por) La Aluminios/Antarte12:53:00
Artem Nych (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo12:54:00
Stephen Clancy (Irl) Team Novo Nordisk12:55:00
Guillaume Almeida (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista12:56:00
Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk12:57:00
Rui Rodrigues (Por) Louletano-Hospital de Loule12:58:00
Oliver Naesen (Bel) IAM Cycling12:59:00
Pablo Guerrero (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista13:00:00
David Livramento (Por) Sporting/Tavira13:01:00
Carlos Jimenez (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista13:02:00
Válter Pereira (Por) Sporting/Tavira13:03:00
Michael Valgren (Den) Tinkoff Team13:04:00
Sean Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal13:05:00
Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff Team13:06:00
Ivan Savitskii (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo13:07:00
Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk13:08:00
Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bora-Argon 1813:09:00
Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk13:10:00
Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ13:11:00
Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step13:12:00
Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo13:13:00
Rafael Reis (Por) W52/FC Porto13:14:00
Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo13:15:00
Rafael Silva (Por) Efapel13:16:00
Kamil Gradek (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team13:17:00
Matteo Tossatto (Rus) Tinkoff Team13:18:00
Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek-Segafredo13:19:00
Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ13:20:00
Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team13:21:00
Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo13:22:00
David Rodrigues (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista13:23:00
Nuno Meireles (Por) La Aluminios/Antarte13:24:00
William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ13:25:00
Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step13:26:00
Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling13:27:00
Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling13:28:00
Álvaro Trueba (Por) Efapel13:29:00
Pawel Franczak (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team13:30:00
Filipe Cardoso (Por) Efapel13:31:00
Jan Bárta (Ger) Bora-Argon 1813:32:00
Joni Brandão (Por) Efapel13:33:00
Iurii Trofimov (Rus) Tinkoff Team13:34:00
Jonas Van Genechten (Swi) IAM Cycling13:35:00
José De Segovia (Por) Louletano-Hospital de Loule13:36:00
Grischa Janorschke (Ger) Team Roth13:37:00
Vicente García De Mateos (Por) Louletano-Hospital de Loule13:38:00
Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo13:39:00
Samuel Caldeira (Por) W52/FC Porto13:40:00
Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Bora-Argon 1813:41:00
Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal13:42:00
Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo13:43:00
Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 1813:44:00
Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team13:45:00
Ricardo Mestre (Por) W52/FC Porto13:46:00
Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek-Segafredo13:47:00
Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step13:48:00
Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo13:49:00
Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step13:50:00
Julian Arredondo (Col) Trek-Segafredo13:51:00
Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale Pro Cycling13:52:00
Bruno Silva (Por) La Aluminios/Antarte13:53:00
Adam Stachowiak (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team13:54:00
Wouter Wippert (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling13:55:00
Luis Mas (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA13:56:00
Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step13:57:00
Domingos Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA13:58:00
Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha13:59:00
André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal14:00:00
Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Team Katusha14:01:00
João Rodrigues (Por) W52/FC Porto14:02:00
Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha14:03:00
Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling14:04:00
Karel Hnik (Cze) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team14:05:00
Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky14:06:00
Hugo Sancho (Por) La Aluminios/Antarte14:07:00
Nuno Almeida (Por) Efapel14:08:00
Luís Afonso (Por) La Aluminios/Antarte14:09:00
Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo14:10:00
Henrique Casimiro (Por) Efapel14:11:00
Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Soudal14:12:00
Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ14:13:00
Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky14:14:00
Davd De La Fuente (Por) Sporting/Tavira14:15:00
Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky14:16:00
Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ14:17:00
Matthias Krizek (Aut) Team Roth14:18:00
Victor Etxebarria (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista14:19:00
Sérgio Paulinho (Rus) Tinkoff Team14:20:00
Nico Brüngger (Swi) Team Roth14:21:00
Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek-Segafredo14:22:00
Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff Team14:23:00
Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 1814:24:00
Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team14:25:00
David Belda (Swi) Team Roth14:26:00
Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ14:27:00
Jürgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal14:28:00
David Lozano (USA) Team Novo Nordisk14:29:00
César Fonte (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista14:30:00
Diego Rubio (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA14:31:00
Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling14:32:00
Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team14:33:00
Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team14:34:00
Vicente Reynes (Spa) IAM Cycling14:35:00
Luís Fernandes (Por) Sporting/Tavira14:36:00
Rein Taaramae (Est) Team Katusha14:37:00
Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Sky14:38:00
Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Team Roth14:39:00
Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA14:40:00
Jesús Ezquerra (Por) Sporting/Tavira14:41:00
Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team14:42:00
Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team14:43:00
Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team14:44:00
Victor Campanaerts (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo14:45:00
Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team14:46:00
Frederico Figueiredo (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista14:47:00
Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling14:48:00
Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky14:49:00
Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo14:50:00
Rigoberto Urán (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling14:51:00
Silvio Herkoltz (Ger) Bora-Argon 1814:52:00
Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling14:53:00
Javier Megías (USA) Team Novo Nordisk14:54:00
Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 1814:55:00
Daniel Mestre (Por) Efapel14:56:00
Alberto Losada (Spa) Team Katusha14:57:00
Rinaldo Nocentini (Por) Sporting/Tavira14:58:00
Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team14:59:00
Rui Vinhas (Por) W52/FC Porto15:00:00
Bruno Pires (Por) Team Roth15:01:00
João Benta (Por) Louletano-Hospital de Loule15:02:00
Jordi Simón (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team15:03:00
Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team15:04:00
Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling15:05:00
Eduard Prades (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA15:06:00
Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team15:07:00
Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo15:08:00
Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team15:09:00
Ricardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA15:10:00
Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step15:11:00
Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale Pro Cycling15:12:00
Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team15:13:00
Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ15:14:00
Fränk Schleck (USA) Trek-Segafredo15:15:00
Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal15:16:00
Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step15:17:00
Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha15:18:00
Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling15:19:00
Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal15:20:00
Hector Saez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA15:21:00
Amaro Antunes (Por) La Aluminios/Antarte15:22:00
Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ15:23:00
Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha15:24:00
Ion Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team15:25:00
Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo15:26:00
Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky15:27:00
Luis León Sánchez (Kaz) Astana Pro Team15:28:00

 