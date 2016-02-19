Thomas, Dowsett and Tony Martin face off in Volta ao Algarve time trial

Image 1 of 3 New race leader Luis Leon Sanchez (Astana) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 3 Geraint Thomas (Sky) riding to second place (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 3 Tony Martin with Marcel Kittel on his wheel early in the stage (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

It’s tight at the top of the overall classification in the Volta ao Algarve and there is still everything to play for going into the mid-race time trial. The 18km route brings the riders along an almost pan-flat course, out-and-back from the town of Sagres on the southernmost tip of Portugal.

The route may not look too challenging at first but there are some technical corners to negotiate at the start and finish, and the potential for costal winds cannot be ignored. Tony Martin (Etixx-QuickStep) is surely the favourite to take the stage but he could face some stiff competition from riders such as Alex Dowsett, or even a few of the GC contenders.

After duking it out on the first summit finish of the Alto da Foia, Luis Leon Sanchez (Astana) and Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) will go toe-to-toe for leadership. Only five seconds split the pair going into the test but both are proven in this type of time trial so it could be a close battle. Jon Izagirre (Movistar) can also not be overlooked in terms of the overall classification, as he proved at last year’s Tour de Pologne.

Whatever happens in Sagres will set the scene for the final mountain showdown this Sunday on the summit finish of Alto do Malhão.

Look below for start times for stage 3 of the Volta ao Algarve.

Results