This week on Cyclingnews: Pais Vasco, Scheldeprijs and Paris-Roubaix

Greg Van Avermaet atop the Paris-Roubaix podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

The cobbled classics come to an exciting conclusion at the end of the week but there’s a stack of racing beforehand for you to enjoy. Paris-Roubaix bookends the week but before Sunday Cyclingnews will have daily live coverage of the Vuelta a Pais Vasco and Scheldeprijs (Wednesday). The 2018 Commonwealth Games also start on the Gold Coast, with the track events from the Anna Meares Velodrome.

We’ll also have a number of exclusive features and news items, and the regular podcast. Here is an overview of what to expect this week.

Paris-Roubaix - 9 April

The cobbled classics come to an end on Sunday afternoon in the Roubaix velodrome. The race is the last chance saloon for the riders and teams who are yet to taste victory on the cobbles in 2018. For QuickStep-Floors it’s an opportunity to once more underline their supremacy, and for Patrick Lefevre to add another cobble to his mantlepiece.

The French Monument is one race that tends to live up to the hype year-upon-year. In 2018 there are a number of pre-race storylines that add to the intrigue and ensure Paris-Roubaix is not to be missed.

Cyclingnews will have live coverage of Paris-Roubaix Sunday, followed by full race coverage, news and features, and a tech round-up.

Vuelta a Pais Vasco - 2-7 April

The racing week begins Monday in the Basque Country with stage 1 of the Vuelta a Pais Vasco. The WorldTour stage race is one for the climbers and puncheurs, with very little flat on the menu, bar the stage 4 time trial.

The majority of the peloton has been in the Basque Country for the last few days in preparation of the six-day race, although the likes of Vincenzo Nibali and Michael Kwiatkowski took late night flights from Brussels after the Tour of Flanders.

A number of riders at the race are aiming for overall success but also have one eye on the upcoming Ardennes Classics. Defending champion, Alejandro Valverde, is skipping the race this year but his Movistar team will start as favourites even in his absence, with Mikel Landa and Nairo Quintana, the latter a former winner, leading the line.

However, the stacked start list also features the likes of Richie Porte, Romain Bardet, Julian Alaphilippe, Simon Spilak, Bauke Mollema and Rigoberto Uran. A hard-fought battle for overall victory looks to be on the cards.

Cyclingnews will have live coverage of the Vuelta a Pais Vasco from Monday, followed by full race coverage and news.

Scheldeprijs - 4 April

Known as the sprinters classic, Marcel Kittel has stamped his authority on Scheldeprijs in recent years with the German winning five of the past six editions.

A midweek offering for the sprinters in the week between Flanders and Roubaix, Scheldeprijs is an important fixture on the classics calendar. The flat profile plays into the hands of the sprinters unable to contend for victory at Flanders or Roubaix. The race is also an important testing ground for tech ahead of the 'hell of the north'.

Cyclingnews will have live coverage of the race Wednesday followed by full race coverage, news and a tech roundup from Antwerp.

Commonwealth Games - 4–15 April

The 2018 Commonwealth Games gets underway this week on the Gold Coast, Australia. The track is the first of the three disciplines, starting Wednesday and finishing Sunday. The first day of track racing at the Anna Meares Velodrome will feature the team sprint and team pursuit finals with four gold medals to be decided on each day of action.

The time trial is next on the schedule with the men’s and women's races to be held Tuesday, 10 April. The cross-country events come next and take place Thursday with the road races on Saturday the final cycling events of the Commonwealth Games for 2018.

Cyclingnews will have race reports and news from the Commonwealth Games.

As always, keep clicking back to the site and keep an eye on our social media channels to keep up to date with the all the latest from the world of professional cycling.